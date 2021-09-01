By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

A student of Waziri Ummaru Federal Polytechnic, Birnin Kebbi, Khalid Kabir Argungu was on Tuesday reportedly electrocuted in his hostel.

It was reported that he died while operating an electric stove the hostel.

Kabir, who falls between 23-24 age bracket, was said to be electrocuted in his hostel on Tuesday and confirmed dead at the Sir Yahyah Memorial General Hospital, Birnin Kebbi.

While confirming the incident to newsmen in his office on Wednesday the Rector, Arch. Muhammad Sani Aliyu, explained that the Doctors and Nurses at the Institution’s Clinic rushed the deceased to the Sir Yahyah Memorial hospital when they realised his case was serious.

READ ALSO: Speeding motorcyclist dies in Anambra accident

According to him, “I want to sincerely appreciate you for your coming to commiserate with us over the death of our student, Khalid Kabir, an HND1 student of Science Technology Department. We thank you must sincerely for coming and I pray that God Almighty will grant him eternal rest.

“The incident really took place yesterday, sometime in the evening. When it’s happened, he was rushed to the Clinic in the school. When the medical Doctors, Nurses realises that his condition was serious, they quickly rushed him to Sir Yahyah Memorial General Hospital. At Sir Yahyah Hospital, they confirmed the student had passed on”.

Aliyu, in sober mood, explained that when the parents of the students, who had visited the hostel and affirmed that the incident was an accident, came to the hospital and requested for his corpse to be convey to Argungu by ambulance for Islamic funeral.

“We have set up the committee to investigate and unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the student. And by the time they complete their investigation, we shall know what to do to stop the reoccurrences of such incident through their recommendations “.

The Rector dismissed the insinuation that the Management had closed the school, stressing that students sharing the hostel with the deceased merely vacate the hotel as part of respect for the late student.