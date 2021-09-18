Workers and students’ union leaders in Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo on Saturday expresed their views on the appointment of Prof. Ibironke Olatunji-Bello as the new Vice Chancellor by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Governor had in a statement on Thursday in Lagos announced the approval of the appointment of the ninth substantive Vice Chancellor of the state-owned university.

Olatunji-Bello’s appointment followed her recommendation by the Joint Committee of Council and Senate of LASU in accordance with the LASU Law, Cap 169 Vol 7, Laws of Lagos State.

The Chairman, Non Academic Staff of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), LASU Chapter, Mr Moruf Sanni, said that the members of the union were happy with the appointment of Olatunji-Bello.

Sanni told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Olatunji-Bello had been tested, trusted and proven to be qualified when she was an acting Vice Chancellor.

“I believe by God’s Grace, she will continue with the good work done by the former Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun ,’’ he said.

Mr Seyi Lawal, Chairman, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), LASU Chapter, said that they had waited for a long time for the appointment of a new Vice Chancellor in LASU.

Lawal said that members of staff of the institution were happy and ready to work with the new Vice Chancellor, to attract more progress for LASU.

Prof. Adeleke Fakoya, the Chairman of Liberators Group (comprising concerned professors in LASU) said that they were expecting more development and progress with the new VC.

Fakoya lauded the achievements of the former Vice Chancellor, expressing optimism that the appointment of the new VC would herald continuous progress in the University.

“Unfortunately, she will have to start from scratch because about six months ago LASU was rated as the second best university in Nigeria but as at now, we are not even among one to 20th best universities.

“She should encourage and dialogue with the unions in LASU not to have any strike and take everyone as one big family,” he said.

The President of LASU Student Union (LASUSU), Badmus Uthman, said that they wanted the new vice chancellor to carry along both students and staff, in a bid to create more development and opportunities in the institution.

Uthman called for the opening of the students union arcade for the students, immediately after the resumption of the new Vice Chancellor.

Ademola Adekoya, the Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, LASU stated that Prof. Oyedamola Oke, on behalf of the management had congratulated Olatunji-Bello on her appointment and wished her a successful tenure in office.

Olatunji-Bello, a Professor of Physiology, was acting Vice Chancellor of the University, between January and October 2011.

