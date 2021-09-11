For allegedly sleeping with women on their matrimonial bed, Mrs Dorcas Ali, dragged her husband, Wole, before an Igando Customary Court in Lagos on Friday to end her 16-year-old marriage.

She told the court that her “adulterous’’ husband was also fond of threatening her life.

“Whenever I go to vigil in church, my husband brings different women home to pass the night. I have caught him several times,’’ the 48-year-old tailor told the court.

“Wole turns me into a punching bag; always beats me to stupor and leaving me with injuries and scars.

“There was a day he wanted to bathe me with petrol to set me ablaze but I managed to escape,’’ she charged.

Dorcas also told the court that her husband wanted to take over the house she built singlehandedly.

“When I wanted to buy the land, I took him along because I am an illiterate; only my name was written on the document.

“But when I later stumbled on the document, I discovered that my husband’s name was added; it is obvious he went behind me to add his name,’’ she said.

The petitioner said that her estranged husband had been denying her intercourse since 2015.

“I always beg him to have intercourse with me so that I could get pregnant but he was always reluctant or sometimes he pushes me away; he eventually stopped sleeping with me six years ago.

“He has a woman who bears him children; he makes no effort to make me have a child; he is only after my property,’’ Dorcas also said.

She also said she took a N300,000 loan to enable her husband to buy a car, but that Mr Ali paid back only N50,000 and did not pay the balance.

Dorcas also accused Ali of theft of her money and implored the court to end the marriage since she no longer loves her husband.

“I don’t love him anymore, he should leave my house for me; if I don’t have a child, he should let me have peace,’’ she said.

In his response, Mr Ali denied all the allegations and said he was desirous of a child or children for his wife.

“I want her to have a child, I follow her to different hospitals for tests,’’ he said.

The 59-year-old driver said that he had never laid his hands on Dorcas since he married her and that the house in question belonged to him without a single kobo contributed by his wife,

Ali said he slept with his wife last in August 2020 and not 2015 as she claimed.

He accused his father-in-law, who was present in court, as the cause of their problems.

“My wife’s father is diabolical; he is the one behind my predicament; since I married his daughter, he has been waging war against me.

“He just wants to ruin my life; attacking me physically and spiritually; many evil things befell me; he eventually crumbled my business.

“It was also revealed to me where I went to seek spiritual solution that my father-in-law is the one behind my wife’s childlessness,’’ he charged.

He also told the court that contrary to Dorcas’ claim, he paid back the N300,000 she borrowed on his behalf fully.

The court president, Mr Adeniyi Koledoye, urged the couple to maintain peace and adjourned the case to Oct. 28 for judgment.

[NAN]

