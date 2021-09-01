By Davies Iheamnachor

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, ward 5, Ikuru town, Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, the home of the embattled National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, have official suspended the national chair from the party.

The leadership of the party at the ward explained that the reason for the position was the failure of the chair to attract development to the area within the period of his stay at the national level.

It is on record that Secondus a prominent PDP leader from Andoni was a former Chairman of the PDP in Rivers and firmer National Organizing Secretary of party.

However, Chairman of the Party at the ward, George Christopher, announced the suspension at the party’s extra-ordinary meeting at the party’s Secretariat at Ikuru town, Andoni LGA.

Eleven out of 17 executive members endorsed Secondus’ suspension from the party, noting that he had not attracted development to the area despite his high political profile and inability to manage the party.

Christopher stated: “The Ward executive of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ward 5, Ikuru town, the leaders on the 31st of August, 2021issues that affect the party.

“Suspension of Prince Uche Secondus was done by the Ward executive by the Ward after a duly constituted Ward meeting called by the Secretary on the instructions of the Chairman, according to the Constitution of our great party.

“The party at the Ward further re+affirm his suspension and thank the party at the local government and state level for acrinyg on the suspension.”

Also, the former chairman of Andoni LGA and chairman, Discolinary Committee in the Ward, Benson Alpheous, said Secondus was suspended for disobeying the party’s decision for him to step down as national chairman.

Alpheous said: “Until further notice, our brother, Prince Uche Secondus remain suspended. I want to thank you for coming and again, reaffirm the suspension of Uche Secndus.

“For now, until you hear from us again, Prince Uche Secondus remain suspended.”

At press time, the state Chairman of the PDP, Amb. Desmond Akawor, could not confirm if the suspension has being ratified by the party.

Vanguard News Nigeria