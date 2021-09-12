By Chioma Onuegbu

THE Managing Director of Kumbit Global limited Engr. Anietie John has reiterated his determination and commitment to complement the effort of Akwa Ibom State Government to industrialize the state.

John who disclosed this weekend while fielding questions from Sunday Vanguard on why the construction of Kumbit Ibom Industrial Park project sited in Nung Ikot Obiodo in Oruk Anam Local government area which his company attracted to the state since 2017, has not kicked off.

He explained that almost all steps needed to commence the construction of the park have been put in place, adding that the only major thing remaining was the signing of the Joint Venture Agreement that would enable the company to pay compensation to land owners.

He noted that the company recently met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in his home country to seek his collaboration and support towards the realization and progress of the project, considering his vast experience in business ventures.

He stressed “And I am glad to tell you that that our meeting with the former President Obasanjo was very successful and encouraging. Actually we wrote a letter to him to grant us audience and graciously he gave us a date and we had audience with him.

“He appreciated what we are doing and also accepted our request for partnership We decided to meet with him to seek his collaboration in unique areas. We admire his knowing his success and vast experience in business of this nature.

“He said he is ready to identify with this project because it will benefit all categories of humans. So we consider his partnership, and advice very important for the progress of this project. Kumbit Ibom industrial park , a Consortium of South Korean company in partnership with Akwa Ibom State government is a massive project.

” The park which will sit on 105 hectares of land. The project is coming with 23 gigantic manufacturing firms with over 300 product lines ranging from Beverages, automibile, household items, building materials, etc.

These industries will employ over 200, 000 Nigerians when completed.

“And we are doing this in line with the vision of governor Udom Emmanuel administration to to bring in viable investors to industrialize Akwa Ibom State. The South Koreans are ready. What is delaying the construction work at the site now is the Joint venture agreement.

“Once that is signed , the company will release the money for compensation to be paid to the owners of the lands already acquired. The enumeration has been done, and His Excellency the governor has duly signed the C of O”

Vanguard News Nigeria