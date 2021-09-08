By Ikechukwu Odu

The former Governor of Anambra State and the 2019 vice presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Peter Obi, Wednesday, said he always wears black shoes because it matches almost all colours.

Mr. Obi who stated that acquiring more material things puts unnecessary pressure and stress on oneself also said that he always pitied her wife, Margaret, who tried to find matching colours to her outfits whenever they went for social events.

He made the statement when he visited the Bishop Shanahan Specialist Hospital, Nsukka, where he also made the donation of N100 million to support the proposed upgrade of the hospital to College of Nursing and Midwifery in 2023.

He said ” I always tell people that am 60 years old. As a student in the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, a built a house and bought over 10 plots of land. I never came to UNN to ask for my certificate, neither did I go to my aunt who is managing my plots of land for anything. One day, my aunt called and wanted to account for my property at Nsukka, and I told her to keep those things because I have moved on with my life.

“I am telling you this story to let you know that the more things you acquired, the more headache you put in your life.

“Whenever I go out with my wife, I witness the stress in her body. She would be shouting at everybody, saying, where is my red shoe, where is this and that. This is just to go out and she is trying to match this to that. Sometimes, she would ask me if I saw her red shoe. By the time she goes out and come back, she would be tired and exhausted.

“That same stress my wife went through each time we went out happens to all these people who acquire properties here and there. You may not believe the stress people with too much money go through but it is unimaginable. Imagine if I kept the land I bought in Nsukka, each time I come here, I will go and check who is encroaching on it and who is not, it is a lot of stress.

“This is why I keep to black shoes because it saves me a lot of stress and matches almost all the colours,” he explained.

