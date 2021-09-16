By Nwafor Sunday

The reason Abdurasheed Bawa, Chairman of the Economic and Crimes Commission, collapsed while delivering a goodwill message at the National Identity Day at Banquet Hall, State House Abuja, has been revealed.

Bawa who is keen in fighting corruption in the country, collapsed today. Bawa was rushed to the statehouse clinic for medical attention.

Reacting to the development, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami attributed the collapse to pressure and work burden.

He enjoined Nigerians to pray for Bawa, noting that he has regained consciousness.

Similarly, minutes after he was rushed to the statehouse clinic, EFCC’s Head of Media and Pubicity, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, opined that Bawa is hale and hearty.

According to him: “The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa is hale and hearty.

“This clarification became necessary following an incident today September 16, 2021 at the Presidential Villa, Abuja where he was giving a goodwill message to the National Identity Day celebration, felt unwell and had to return to his seat. “ He has since received medical attention and is due back at his desk”

Vanguard News Nigeria