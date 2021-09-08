Auditor General for the Federation (AGF) Aghughu Adolphus, says his office lacked adequate staff to operate, as over 500 vacancies needed to be filled due to retirement.



Adolphus said this when the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the House of Representatives visited his office on oversight on Wednesday in Abuja.



He said that the absence of operational staff had hindered the performance of the office at national and state levels.



Adolphus said he has made contact with the Minister of Finance over the problem.

He also stated that the office was faced with the challenge of lack of operational vehicles as most of vehicles available were in bad shape.



“Since I took over in October 2020, we have not been able to sort out issues related to the handover note.



“We have been expecting auditors to come and audit our office as it is opened for auditing like other offices,” Adolphus said.



Rep. Oluwole Oke, chairman of the committee, expressed concern over lack of adequate workforce in the office.



“We are interested in your welfare and if any government agency fails to operate, the law says it should be sanctioned,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria