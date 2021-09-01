Ahmed Lawan, SenatePresident

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, says Nigerians expect better outcomes from security agencies as they get more resources to tackle insecurity in the country.

The senate president spoke on Wednesday in Kaduna, when he led a delegation on a condolence visit to the family of Senator Bala Na’ Allah.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Na’Allah’s son, Abdulkarim, 36, was killed on Sunday by unknown persons at his residence in Malali GRA, Kaduna.

“We cannot get tired of insisting we get results from our security agencies.

“We will not also get tired in providing resources and platforms for our security agencies to do better,’’ he said.

Lawan noted that the National Assembly, before proceeding on recess in July, approved over N800 billion for the provision of arms to the security agencies.

“With the recent acquisition of the TA-29 Super Tucano by our Air Force and other platforms, we believe that the government is doing everything possible to enhance the capacity and capabilities of our armed forces to fight the numerous security challenges that we face especially banditry here in the North-West.

“Our security agents must sit up; we appreciate what they are doing but we expect better outcomes now that more resources have been given to them.’’

He expressed concern that Kaduna State has become the gravity centre of banditry in the North-West.

“I appeal to security agencies to come up with better strategies in dealing with and confronting banditry that has now become almost a norm in this state,’’ he added.

Lawan described the deceased as “a man of peace, conviction, focused, patriotic and a productive Nigerian.

“This is one death too many but when Allah wishes, nobody can stop His will and none of us could have done anything to stop this.

“Our security agents must follow the trail and do everything possible to get the killers of our son,’’ he said.

The senate president prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

