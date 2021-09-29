By Nwafor Sunday

Following the death of Dr Chike Akunyili, husband to late former Director General of NAFDAC and Minister of Information, Prof Dora Akunyili, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Wednesday denied killing the victim.

Late Chike Akunyili was killed by unknown gunmen on his way from Onitsha to Umuoji at Afor Nkpor in Idemili North local government area of Anambra State.

Reports had it that Akunyili had on Tuesday attended a lecture at Sharon Hall, All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha, organized by the University of Nigeria Nsukka Alumni Association (UNAA), Onitsha branch, in honour of his late wife. He was murdered while returning home after the event.

In a riposte, the IPOB ‘s spokesperson, Comrade Emma Powerful, vowed to arrest and deal decisively with those committing crime in the region.

“In the near future those committing these atrocities in Imo, Anambra States will hear from IPOB and our people should not blame us because we must get them.”

On the forthcoming Anambra gubernatorial election, the secessionist group warned those peddling lies about the organisation to stop forthwith, noting that it has never issued “official statement that there would be no governorship election in Anambra State.”

Read the full statement below:

“We the great family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukkwu Kanu, wish to dissociate ourselves from the senseless killing of innocent citizens in “Anambra State. We have no hands in the political killings going on. We have severally raised the alarm that some cruel politicians are hiding under the cloak of the situation in Biafra land to eliminate their political enemies and blame it on IPOB.

“We don’t know why wicked politicians especially in Imo and Anambra States will choose to slaughter their opponents and turn around and point accusing fingers at IPOB or the operatives of Eastern Security Network ESN. Politicians should leave us alone and settle their scores. No IPOB member or ESN operative is involved in such barbarity. We have no interest in their politics. Restoration of Biafra is our mandate!

“We also wish to clarify that IPOB has never issued any official statement that there would be no governorship election in Anambra State.

“Those peddling such rumour are not our members, and should be ignored. Our position on Anambra election will be made public at the right time through our normal channels of information dissemination. Anything contrary should be disregarded. Members of the public should stop believing social media fake stories purported to have emanated from IPOB. We are an organized movement and we don’t hide our position on any matter.

“Those who killed Dora Akunyili’s husband were the same people that killed Dora. They the ones contesting governorship election in Anambra State today.

“We have no issues with Chike Akunyili and we did not kill him, those behind this act must stop this and stop using IPOB’s name. We don’t want anybody to blame IPOB because we must get them, this is pure political assassination going on in Anambra State. Agents are doing this to paint IPOB black in the face of support and encouragement we are getting from our people.

“We know their plans and gimmick to discourage Biafrans who are encouraging and supporting us but it can’t work for them.

“In the near future those committing these atrocities in Imo and Anambra States will hear from IPOB and our people should not blame us because we must get them.

“Had IPOB issued a statement regarding Anambra election, by now traitors would have been ranting that it was IPOB that killed APGA and APC members at Nnobi junction last week.

“It is obvious that those that burnt Anambra Government House and other parts of the state some years ago are back to use intimidations and killings to subdue their opponents ahead of the governorship election in Anambra State.”

Vanguard News Nigeria