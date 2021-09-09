.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, in the November 6, 2021, gubernatorial election in Anambra State, Chief Obiora Okonkwo, has said private individuals with enviable records of success in their endeavours could not continue to cede the political space to scoundrels who have nothing to offer other than to loot public treasuries.

Okonkwo spoke in Asaba, Delta State while delivering the 2021 Dr Sam Ekpelle Memorial Gold Paper Lecture organised by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, NIPR.

The lecture which was titled “Reinventing Nigeria’s Unity for Global Relevance in the 21st Century: Issues of Identity, Governance and Stability” saw Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, being invested as patron of NIPR.

Reiterating his determination to add enormous value to the lives of the people in the state if elected, he said he was very committed to the unity of the country despite the present security, economic and other challenges.

Saying that there were limits to what he could do as a private person to positively transform lives, he noted that as governor, a lot of lives would be touched in the state to serve as a launchpad for the reinvention of Nigeria.

While holding that the country needed prosperity to defeat hunger, he said: “We need security to guarantee secured future and ensure a meaningful life for our citizens, however, and perhaps more importantly, we need hope to live and survive for the new day.”

Speaking after his investiture, Governor Okowa said Nigeria needed good leadership that would inspire the desired sustainable growth and development lacking in the country.

Okowa noted that good leadership was pivotal to whatever social change that is desired in the society, stressing that it was the leader that charts and navigates the way for the flock to follow.”

Vanguard News Nigeria