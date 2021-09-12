A map of Nigeria

By Sola Isola, Ibadan

Professor Abdulrahaman Oloyede, the Chief Imam of the University of Ibadan, has said that individuals and groups that are clamouring for secession can get it without dividing the country

He said this while speaking at a two-day seminar organised by the Federation of Ahlus-Sunnah organizations in Nigeria (FASON) in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Oloyede while speaking on a topic titled “Lies and facts of one Nigeria” said that the approach Nigeria needs to solve the current challenge its facing is dialogue while advising people in political. offices to be accountable in order to address the challenges facing the country.

“Whatever we want in Nigeria, we can get it without secession.

“We should not see ourselves as Kanuri, Hausa, or Yoruba, we should see ourselves as one. Yoruba people especially Muslims should speak in one voice. We must speak in one voice. God has created us in different tribes for us to know each other.

“We can get whatever we want in Nigeria if we remain together. It is not until we clamour for secession. What we needed to do is to sit down together to dialogue and find solutions to the problems. And that is allowed in Islam.

“And again, there should be justice, the leaders should be accountable to the people. The same thing is applicable to the followers. Let the leaders are accountable and followers be accountable in the distribution of the resources God Has given to us in the country.

Speaking to newsmen at the event, Sheik Tajudeen Abdulkareem, Acting Amir of FASON, stated that the purpose of organizing the seminar was to give proper orientation to the public about secession adding that it is not the solution to Nigeria’s problems.

“We are saying that secession is not the answer that can help us. We have seen some countries that have seceded, the problems are still there after the breakup.

“We know that there are problems in the country, what we need is to call ourselves and come together and dialogue.

“Let Yoruba understand Hausa, let Hausa understand other tribes, what we have in the country is enough for us to be enjoying”, he said.

Present at the event held on Sunday were the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Osun State, Professor Abdulganiy Raji, Olowu of Owu Kuta, Oba Hameed Oyelude Makama, Oba Muhammad Raji Qasim, Akire of Ikire Ile, Oba Abdulaziz Olatubosun Adebamiji, Onishara of Inisa Edero and Sheik Isa Akindele among other dignitaries.