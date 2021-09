By Nwafor Sunday

Billionaire business mogul, Chief Engineer Arthur Eze is alive. He was seen on Sunday Morning going to church.

In a video circulating on the social media, some family members, friends and well wishers were seen in his compound exchanging pleasantries with him.

Ozoigbondu, as he is fondly called ‘is alive’, a man speaking in the video said. Recall that social media was abuzz with his rumored death on Sunday morning.