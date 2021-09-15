Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Prof. Lilian Salami has announced the immediate closure of the University, following the protest that rocked the institution on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that students of the institution blocked the ever-busy Benin-Lagos Expressway and the Ekheuan Road over a N20,000 late registration fee imposed by the school authority.

NAN reports that students described this decision as unpleasant particularly amidst the “unfavourable economic situation’’ in the country.

In a statement issued by the Registrar of the institution, Mr Ademola Bobola, Salami ordered all students to vacate their hostels and the University premises not later than noon on Wednesday.

“The Vice-Chancellor has reviewed the agitation by a section of the students’ body on Tuesday.

“After due consultation and in the overall interest of the general students’ body, the Vice Chancellor has, on behalf of Senate, approved the closure of the University with immediate effect.

“This is based on security reports to avoid the students’ action being hijacked by hoodlums; and thereby prevent any form of breakdown of law and order within and outside the campuses of the University,’’ She said.

NAN reports that the University resumed for the 2020 to 2021 academic session on Wednesday.

Vanguard News Nigeria