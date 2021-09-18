•Lagos, Rivers, Oyo record highest in generation

•Kano displaces Rivers, Oyo in collections

•Zamfara generates N75 m, gets N4.5 b monthly

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

As the Value Added (VAT) war rages, Saturday Vanguard has obtained details of collections made by each state and what it was allocated by the Federation Allocation Committee (FAAC), between January and August of this year, which indicates that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Offices in Lagos, Rivers and Oyo states recorded the highest collections.

Lagos generated N429. 203 billion; Rivers, N90. 293 billion, while Oyo came third with N64. 646 billion.

However, in the allocation of VAT revenue, Kano came second, displacing Rivers and Oyo from the top places on the table, after Lagos.

Lagos received the sum of N139. 587 billion; Kano which generated N24 . 492 billion received the second highest allocation of N 47. 082 billion, while Rivers was in the third position as it got N 46. 270 billion.

Zamfara stood out as a peculiar state with the least generation of VAT revenue. It was the only state that recorded less than a billion in the eight-month period of review.

The state generated only N598. 133 million, an average of about N75 million per month.

However, it received the sum of N35. 716 billion (about N4.5 billion monthly), placing it at the forth position on the allocation table.

Kaduna which recorded a VAT revenue of N18. 262 billion, came after Zamfara with an allocation of N32. 726 billion, while Kastina which generated N3. 738 billion in the period under review got N31. 539 billion.

An analysis based on the six geo-political zones showed that South West had the highest allocation of N256. 737 billion, particularly because of the huge allocation to Lagos state.

North West had the second highest allocation of N219. 813 billion.

The oil producing region of South-South N 162. 598 billion.

North East and North Central received N129. 801 billion and N129. 154 billion respectively; while the South East kept the rear with N 109.629 billion allocation.

A table showing what each state generated between January –August 2021 and the allocation to each of them

STATE VAT GENERATED VAT ALLOCATION

1 Abia 2.290b 20.020b

2 Adamawa 3.689b 22.260b

3 Akwa Ibom 8.390 27.749b

4 Anambra 5.938b 25.001b

5 Bauchi 5.309b 25.613b

6 Bayelsa 12.536b 17.659b

7 Benue 1.268b 24.527b

8 Borno 3.442b 25.896b

9 Cross River 2.347b 20.478b

10 Delta 13.964b 27.854b

11 Ebonyi 7.894b 18.768b

12 Edo 8.284b 22.588b

13 Ekiti 6.635b 19.756b

14 Enugu 5.485b 20.729b

15 Gombe 4.028b 17.650b

16 Imo 1.941b 25.111b

17 Jigawa 3.375b 26.369b

18 Kaduna 18.262b 32.726b

19 Kano 24.492b 47.082b

20 Kastina 3.738b 31.539b

21 Kebbi 1.284b 22.162b

22 Kogi 3.286b 22.282b

23 Kwara 3.471b 18.998b

24 Lagos 429.203 b 139.587b

25 Nassarawa 2.495b 16.872b

26 Niger 3.723b 25.042b

27 Ogun 11.823b 25.141b

28 Ondo 4.554b 22.107b

29 Osun 1.995b 24.766b

30 Oyo 64.646b 45.136b

31 Plateau 5.208b 21.433b

32 Rivers 90.293b 46.270b

33 Sokoto 4.978b 24.219b

34 Taraba 1.756b 18.469b

35 Yobe 9.445b 20.525b

36 Zamfara 598.133m 35.716bn

37 FCT 235.794bn NOT ELIGIBLE

