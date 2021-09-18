Zainab Ahmed, foreign exchange rate

•Lagos, Rivers, Oyo record highest in generation

Kano displaces Rivers, Oyo in collections

Zamfara generates N75 m, gets N4.5 b monthly

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

As the Value Added (VAT) war rages, Saturday Vanguard has obtained details of collections made   by each state and what it was allocated by the Federation Allocation Committee (FAAC), between January and August of this year, which indicates that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Offices in Lagos, Rivers and Oyo states recorded the highest collections.

Lagos generated N429. 203 billion; Rivers, N90. 293 billion, while Oyo came third with N64. 646 billion.

However, in the allocation of VAT revenue, Kano  came second, displacing Rivers and Oyo from the top places on the table, after Lagos.

Lagos received the sum of N139. 587 billion; Kano which generated N24 . 492 billion received the second highest allocation of N 47. 082 billion, while Rivers was in the third position as it got N 46. 270 billion.

Zamfara stood out as a peculiar state with the least generation of VAT revenue.  It was the only state that recorded less than a billion in the eight-month period of review.

The state generated only N598. 133 million, an average of about N75 million per month.

However, it received the sum of N35. 716 billion (about N4.5 billion monthly), placing it at the forth position on the allocation table.

Kaduna which recorded a VAT revenue of N18. 262 billion, came after Zamfara with an allocation of N32. 726 billion, while Kastina which generated N3. 738 billion in the period under review got N31. 539 billion.

An analysis based on the six geo-political zones showed that South West had the highest allocation of N256. 737 billion, particularly because of the huge allocation to Lagos state.

North West had the second highest allocation of N219. 813 billion.

The oil producing region of South-South N 162. 598 billion.

North East and North Central received N129. 801 billion and N129. 154 billion respectively; while the South East kept the rear with N 109.629 billion allocation.

A table showing what each state generated between January –August 2021 and the allocation to each of them

STATE        VAT GENERATED                                              VAT ALLOCATION

1              Abia       2.290b   20.020b

2              Adamawa            3.689b   22.260b

3              Akwa Ibom         8.390     27.749b

4              Anambra             5.938b   25.001b

5              Bauchi   5.309b   25.613b

6              Bayelsa 12.536b                17.659b

7              Benue   1.268b            24.527b      

8              Borno    3.442b   25.896b

9              Cross River          2.347b   20.478b

10           Delta     13.964b                27.854b

11           Ebonyi  7.894b   18.768b

12           Edo        8.284b   22.588b

13           Ekiti        6.635b   19.756b

14           Enugu   5.485b   20.729b

15           Gombe 4.028b            17.650b      

16           Imo        1.941b   25.111b

17           Jigawa   3.375b   26.369b

18           Kaduna 18.262b                32.726b

19           Kano      24.492b                47.082b

20           Kastina 3.738b   31.539b

21           Kebbi    1.284b   22.162b

22           Kogi       3.286b   22.282b

23           Kwara   3.471b               18.998b   

24           Lagos     429.203 b          139.587b

25           Nassarawa          2.495b   16.872b

26           Niger     3.723b   25.042b

27           Ogun     11.823b                25.141b

28           Ondo     4.554b   22.107b

29           Osun     1.995b   24.766b

30           Oyo        64.646b                45.136b

31           Plateau 5.208b               21.433b   

 32          Rivers    90.293b                46.270b

33           Sokoto  4.978b   24.219b

34           Taraba  1.756b   18.469b

35           Yobe      9.445b   20.525b

36           Zamfara 598.133m           35.716bn

37           FCT         235.794bn NOT ELIGIBLE

