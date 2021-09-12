Governor Nyesom Wike

NIGER Delta youth group, Campaign for Good Governance and Credible Elections, CGGCE has commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief (Barr) NyesomWike on the recent Federal High Court judgment granting the state government the power to collect value added tax, VAT in the state.

The group, which commended the rivers state Governor for the initiative, commitment, courage and proativeness in filing the case against the Federal Government, described it as an effort to take back what rightly belong to the states, maintaining that a Nigerian system where the federal government will collect VAT on business transactions that are domiciled in the states only to return a fraction of it to the states is anthetical to true federalism and state development.

READ ALSONASS Rivers caucus hails governor Wike’s position on VAT

A press statement issued in Yenagoa,Bayelsa State and made available to Journalists, insisted it’s time for the federal government to encourage the states to pursue genuine development through a deliberate expansion in their internally generated revenue.

The statement jointly signed by the group’s national President, Mr.GoodluckEdafe and national Secretary, Mr. Johnson Inipusam has also commended GovWike’s determination to rid the state of all shanties and criminal hideouts.

“We agreed with the rivers stategovernor that many of the shanties in the state provide cover for illicit drugs peddling, youth gambling, fuel bunkering and criminal activities. Thus, we advise the people to stop politicising every decision and action of government that are of collective benefits to the state”.

Meanwhile, the group has called on the thirty-six states governments to emulate the courage of GovWike and begin the process of VAT collection and improve the welfare of their people.Champions Tribe lift entrepreneurs, professionals

It was fun, inspiration and insights when senior career professionals, business leaders, and entrepreneurs in Lagos State had a taste of Abiola Champ Salami’s emotional intelligence at the made4More is a six-month annual mentorship programme specially designed to help career professionals and entrepreneurs recognise their innate power in leading, problem solving, and attaining overall effectiveness in and out of work places.

The convener and Performance Coach, AbiolaChamp, who sees emotional intelligence as the ability to perceive, manage, and regulate emotions, cautions that Intelligent Quotent (IQ) is never enough; hence the need for people to make extra ordinary marks in their careers.

“Emotional Intelligence strengthens team-building and allows for better leadership and also helps to prevent disunity.

“That is why Made4More was created under The Champions Tribe to empower people to dream more; not just to dream, but to deliver on their dreams,” he acknowledged.

The Champions Tribe, he described, are a peculiar set of aspiring and current industry leaders, culture shapers and game changers who are committed to achieving peak performance in their space.

These exceptional people are committed to nurturing and using their competence, character, creativity, compassion and courage to make a remarkable and positive difference in their industries, he added.

Six participants were awarded certificates of participation as the first set of beneficiaries from the Made4More Mentorship programme, which is one of the intervention platforms through which we recruits people into The CHAMPIONS TRIBE.

Others present at the programme included the Executive Secretary, MTN Foundation, Odunayo Sanya; Partner, KPMG, Toyin Ogunlowo; CEO, BluCamp Limited, Yomi Iwajomo; President US IVLP, Toun Tade and the Assistant General Manager, eTranzact International PLC, Dayo Adejokun.