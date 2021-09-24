By Kingsley Omonobi

As part of the “Total Package Approach” sale agreement for the purchase of the A-29 Super Tucano fighter aircraft to Nigeria, the US Defense Institute of International Legal Studies (DIILS) has conducted senior leaders seminar for 20 Commanding Officers from various Nigerian Air force formations and 7 other officers.

A statement from the US Department of State said the “course was included as a part of the A-29 Super Tucano sale as part of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency’s “Total Package Approach” that includes not just hardware but spare parts, logistics, and training”.

“This training course was designed to introduce Nigerian Air Force Commanders to advanced topics in operational decision making, including a focus on improving civilian harm mitigation efforts in future military operations”.

It reads, “From September 13 through September 17, the U.S. Defense Institute of International Legal Studies (DIILS) traveled to Nigeria to conduct a Senior Leaders’ Seminar.

“Although the course was originally intended for the handful of commanders that would operate with the A-29, the Nigerian Air Force sent 20 commanding officers to this course, including 7 General Officers and the Deputy Director of Legal Services.

“Because this course was the first of its kind, DIILS Director, Captain Ian Wexler, traveled to oversee the event and meet the officers.

“According to its website, DIILS is the lead Department of Defense security cooperation resource for global legal engagement and capacity-building with international defense sector officials.

“The DIILS instructors enjoyed a productive and professional interaction with the Nigerian officers and hope to continue this relationship and return for future engagements and courses.”

