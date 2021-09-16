By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC) Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, is hale and hearty, the organisation’s Head of Media and Pubicity, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, has said.

He said in a two-paragraph statement, this afternoon that, while giving a goodwill message at an event at the Presidential Villa, this morning, Mr. Bawa felt unwell and decided to return to his seat.

The statement reads in full: “The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa is hale and hearty.

“This clarification became necessary following an incident today September 16, 2021 at the Presidential Villa, Abuja where he was giving a goodwill message to the National Identity Day celebration, felt unwell and had to return to his seat.

“ He has since received medical attention and is due back at his desk”

