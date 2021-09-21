By Vincent Ujuumadu

THE United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, has promised more effective collaboration with Anambra State to improve standard of living in the area.

UNICEF chief field officer for Enugu A office, Mr. Ibrahim Conteh, who spoke during a visit to the state said the world body was satisfied with the impact made so far with funds provided by the international donor agencies.

Conteh, who visited the state with the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon commended Governor Chief Willie Obiano for achievements in the areas of health, security and economic growth.

According to the UNICEF chief, the achievements were in tandem with the programmes of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Among the places visited by officials of the UN body while in Anambra State were the headquarters of Anambra State Health Insurance Agency, ASHIA, the state Ministry of Health, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital COOUTH and the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport, Umueri.

Speaking after the tour, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon described ongoing projects in the state as laudable and advised Governor Obiano to enact laws that would empower people to protect and manage such projects properly as they were projects that would serve as a foundation for economic growth and development.

He commended the governor for employing technology in the management of security, assuring that the UN was desirous of increased partnership with the state, including supporting the new airport with Migration Data Systems, MIDAS technology.

According to him, Anambra has gone ahead of many states because of Governor Obiano’s transparency, accountability and fiscal sustainability, which birthed the unique Anambra Choose Your Project Initiative, advancements in agriculture, among others.

The UN officials later held a meeting with Governor Obiano at the Governor’s Lodge and launched the Mobile Technology Health Insurance Platform, MTHIP, to enable those in the remotest part of the state key into the state health insurance scheme without stress. The initiative is supported by WHO with funding from the European Union.

Addressing the officials, Governor Obiano said his administration was making efforts to ensure sustainability and expressed optimism that he would hand over to a successor with better reach and capacity to “shoot up the trajectory of today”.