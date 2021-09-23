By Dirisu Yakubu

As President Muhammadu Buhari is set to address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, UNGA, in New York, today, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has urged the world body and other democratic institutions to query the President on the role of his administration in the escalation of terrorism, rights violation, electoral malpractices, corruption, national division and economic ruin witnessed in Nigeria in the past six years.

This is as the party noted that the sanctity of human lives, freedom, respect for human rights, justice and rule of law; credible elections, democratic governance promotion of peace, accountability in governance, economic development among others, which the General Assembly stands for, “have all been violated by the Buhari administration.”

In a statement issued by spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP enjoined the General Assembly not to lose sight of the reports by credible international organizations “including the US Department of State as well as Amnesty International, AI, on cases of arbitrary arrests and detention in dehumanizing facilities, widespread extrajudicial killings, sudden disappearances of dissenting voices and disregard to rule of law under President Buhari’s watch.”

The party further accused the Buhari-led administration of “brazen disobedience to court orders, use of security forces to suppress citizens, media gagging, and systemic injustices,” as profiled by the International Criminal Court, ICC, it further charged the General Assembly to question President Buhari on “the failures and alleged compromises of our nation’s security coordination under his administration, leading to unabating mass killings, kidnapping, banditry, arson and marauding of communities across our nation, to the extent that Nigeria now ranks as the third country with the highest level of terrorism after Iran and Afghanistan.”

The statement continued: “The General Assembly is further called upon to take on President Buhari over his administration’s alleged provision of official cover for sponsors of terrorism in Nigeria, including those recently communicated to it by the United Arab Emirate, UAE, as well as a serving minister who was openly indicted as an apologist of terrorism.”

On abuse of human rights, the PDP urged the General Assembly to query President Buhari on “the killing of innocent and unarmed protesters in various parts of our country by security forces under his command, particularly the killing of our young ones during the EndSARS protest, in 2020,” even as it called on the body to interrogate President Buhari on “the erosion of constitutionally guaranteed freedom of speech; the hounding of opposition and dissenting voices, clampdown on the media and suspension of Twitter in Nigeria.”