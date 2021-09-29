Franca Uwoghiren

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A United Kingdom actress and professional nurse, Franca Amen Uwoghiren has advised Nigerians to ensure they take the on-going vaccination against the dreaded corona virus even as she said contrary to some claims among some Nigerians, the dreaded was real.

She said taking the vaccine would drastically reduce the effect of the virus if contracted after being vaccinated.

Sharing her experience of how she contracted the disease while on a visit to Nigeria after testing negative before her visit, Uwoghiren popularly known as Franca Amen Brown said the effect on her was minimal because she had been vaccinated.

The UK certified nurse speaking on phone from her base said she had observed all the protocols before coming to Nigeria “When you travel to Nigeria from abroad, you will need a negative test result and also when you arrive Nigeria, on the 7th day you have to confirm again and all these I did which were negative.

“I was supposed to come back to the UK on the 23rd of July and coming back to the UK you have to do another test that should be negative before you can even board the flight so I went to a private hospital in Benin City to do the test and I did the test in a Friday so that I could travel on a Sunday. I left for Lagos on Saturday.

“I was in a taxi when my phone rang and the next thing I heard was this is a call from the hospital and the caller informed me that my COVID-19 test came out positive, I was shocked and I thought it was a set up but the guy insisted that it was my result and advised that I should quickly to the next isolation centre.

“So I quickly went to another hospital in Lagos to do another test, they said the result will be out later that day and my flight was on Sunday. Within six to seven hours, the result came and it was also positive and immediately I started feeling feverish, and then a horrible headache. From there I went to my hotel where I isolated myself for ten days taking my medications. I am a nurse by profession registered in the UK.

“My PA was with me and he has to be taking medication as well since he was the one who was always with me. I had to reschedule my flight. Close to that time I have to do another test because the UK authorities require a 72 hours post COVID-19 test before coming into the UK so before the end of the ten days, I started feeling well, I now had my sense of smell back because I could no longer feel any taste or smell. My test eventually became negative before I could go back to the UK.

“It was a really horrible experience but I don’t have any underlying ailment so there was no breathlessness and because of the vaccination, it was better for me to recover compared to patients I have dealt here in the UK, compared to friends I have seen or heard of having COVID-19 who had it when they were not vaccinated.”

She said “Many died from it but mine was different because of the vaccination and I encourage people out there to get their vaccination because it is going to help them health wise, it is going to help the public, it is going to help family members”