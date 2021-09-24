By Cynthia Alo

UBA Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has commenced the 2021 edition of its annual National Essay Competition (NEC) in Nigeria with a call for entries.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, the Head, External & Media Relations at UBA, Ramon Nasir, disclosed that the NEC has been rolled out in four other countries where UBA operates, with plans in place to cover 19 African countries in the next couple of years.

The statement further reads that the 11th year edition prizes has increased by 33 percent as against the previous year.

The initiative is aimed at promoting literacy and encouraging healthy and intellectual competition amongst senior secondary school students in Nigeria and across the African continent.

Chief Executive Officer at UBA Foundation, Mrs. Bola Atta, said that the Foundation scaled up the prizes for the second year in a row in order to accommodate the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and also the fluctuation in the currency levels.