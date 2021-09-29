Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Following the invasion of Wema bank branch in Iragbiji in Boripe local government area of Osun state, by armed robbers, the state police command has disclosed that two policemen died in the attack.

Dare devil armed robbers numbering about 20 invaded Iragbiji, attacked the bank and divisional police headquarters in the town simultaneously before escaping with their loot.

In a statement issued by the police spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola on Wednesday, stated that the robbers who attacked the bank and police station simultaneously in a commando style around 2:55pm on Tuesday, demobilised the Armoured Personnel Career, APC, vehicle with explosive.

She added that the dare devil robbers engaged the police at the division in gun duel, as well as the tactical teams, who were in the town as re-enforcement.

“The armed robbers numbering about twenty (20) came in commando-like style with about 4 vehicles and simultaneously attacked Iragbiji Divisional Police Headquarters and Wema Bank Iragbiji.

“The robbers invaded the Police Divisional Headquarters and Wema Bank with sporadic shooting and launching of explosive devices in an attempt to disorganize, incapacitate and destabilize the police who were in a fierce gun battle with them while robbing Wema Bank simultaneously. As a result, some parts of Divisional Police Headquarters was damaged. The dare devils also shot at a Police Armoured Personnel Carrier tyres with explosive devices.

“The robbers in a bid to gain entry into the bank blew off its security door with dynamite, ATM machine was also destroyed but an attempt to break into the bank strong room was foiled.

“It is very unfortunate that in the course of the incident, and during hot pursuit of the fleeing bandits, two police inspectors, Ogunbiyi Ahmed and Inspector Odeyemi Ayinla respectively, were shot dead.

“The robbers on sighting the policemen comprising police tactical teams with local security outfits who promptly engaged them in a fierce gun duel took off and abandoned their unexploded dynamites and two of their vehicles.

“The Police, jointly with local security outfits have been combing the bushes in a bid to arrest the robbers, believed to have escaped with multiple injuries”, the statement reads.

Vanguard News Nigeria