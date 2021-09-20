By Demola Akinyemi

Officers of Kwara state police command have arrested two young boys in their twenties for allegedly killing a young girl in Offa by severing her head and two hands for money ritual.

The victim, a young girl identified as Rianat Yusuf of Amuyo area of Offa had told her parents last week Tuesday that she wanted to go and buy “Kulikuli” with which to drink “Gaari” but never returned home.

Vanguard however gathered that the worried father,Yusuf Taofeeq had reported her missing daughter at Offa Divisional Police station same day after fruitless efforts to find her daughter and the officers promptly went into investigation.

After days of painstaking efforts the police officers reportedly arrested two suspects around the same Amuyo area in Offa in connection with the missing girl.

The suspects one Femi Adeniji after several interrogations later produced the head of Rianat Yusuf and also confessed to have sold the second hand for N20000.

The second suspect Shittu AbduMalik Wale also confessed to the police that he had used the second hand for money making soup.

Spokesman of Kwara State police command Ajayi Okasanmi confirmed the incident to journalists in ilorin.

He said the police is still investigating the buyer of the second hand of the victim and would charge all the suspects to court after investigation.

Worried by the development Okasanmi urged the parents and guardians to check,”the rising incidents of ritual murders among the youth for money ritual purposes.”

He added,”The Kwara State Police Command wishes to reiterate for the umpteenth time her intolerance to any form or acts of criminality and lawlessness in the state.

“The Command therefore wishes to advise criminal elements to vacate Kwara State or risk being arrested, prosecuted and be permanently accommodated in the Correctional facilities.”