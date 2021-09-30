By Adeyemi Adefisoye

Hon Isaac Adedayo Omolafe was to be a father figure, a dear brother, a true friend, and the godfather I never had in politics.

You were my gist partner as we always discussed different issues, especially discussions that bothered on how to move our federal constituencies to a higher level.

One of our major concerns was how to take care of the vulnerable people in our constituencies. We often ruminated on how to overcome the challenge of satisfying everybody in our federal constituencies.

We became very close because of your consistent fatherly advice and we related as if we were friends; this is notwithstanding the reality of being far older than me.

We did a lot of things together before your departure. You called me on a Friday before your shocking death and we had a long phone discussion. I remember telling you that we all needed to rest since we were on recess then. Expectedly, your reply was: “Alhaji, leave me and let me take care of my people. I have missed them and this is the little time I have to attend to them”.

I stand to be corrected that you lived and died for your people and I am glad that the same appreciative people came out in droves to mourn genuinely when your death was announced.

You were the very first politician in Ondo State that transited and all market shops and stalls in your constituency were closed in honour of your passage. There could not have been a better honour and I have decided to cry no more because of the reality of the love and honour showed to you by the people you satisfactory lived your life for. This notwithstanding, I am certain that your people will still miss you sorely.

It is painful that you left without saying goodbye to me. I am still at a loss on who to discuss our plans with. I will certainly continue to miss your gentle mien, compassionate disposition, and invaluable fatherly advice.

In spite of the stark reality of your death, I still cannot believe that you are no more with us. God help me, I promise to always be there for your immediate family till when we shall meet to part no more.

It is my solemn prayer that Almighty Allah shall clear your path and reserve a place for your soul in Alhajah friadaus.

Hon. Tajudeen Adeyemi Adefisoye

Member Representing Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency