Chief Bode George

By Dapo Akinrefon

LAGOS– FORMER Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George, yesterday, the ongoing tribal war in Nigeria is affecting the unity of the country, just as he urged President Muhammadu Buhari to use the opportunity of the independence anniversary to bring Nigerians together irrespective of tribal affiliation.

Speaking at a PDP stakeholders’ meeting in Lagos, George said leaders cannot afford to use different standards and perceptions for Nigerians because of where they are from or the religion they belong to, adding that President Buhari should adopt the military training of oneness to lead the country.

READ ALSO:DELTA: Okowa signs anti-open grazing bill

He said the independence calls for sober reflection just as he faulted the abolition of history in secondary schools.

He said: “Let them go back and read what led to the collapse of the First Republic, The Military came, we found out eventually that it was not our role to manage politics and we rushed out, the Constitution we are running is still not effective. We have an opportunity to revisit it and we have revisited it with the National Conference.

“This is a time to reflect. By this time next year, we would be talking of 2023. I don’t know who decided to scrap the study of history, it is a fundamental error. And that’s why you see us repeating the same mistake as we move from one period to another. Is this the way we would continue?

“God blessed this nation. Is it in terms of human resources, mineral resources, and agricultural resources? Go all over the world. See how our younger generations are being tapped away.

“We are still fighting a tribal war. What’s the problem? We were on in the military, it was oneness. Now that we were allowed to now go back to the democratic experiment, why can’t we exercise that same training to bring Nigeria together? Forget about your tribe, what do you want to do with your tribe?

“All these we are doing would be on the pages of history. And if you don’t teach history, you are telling the younger generation that is coming that there is no need to look back. So if you don’t look back into the problems of the past, how can you avoid them in the future?”