Over the past few weeks, TRACE; The No.1 Afro-urban entertainment company focused on empowering a greater population of youths in Africa; have premiered their live music showcase with different artistes such as Bella Shmurda, Cheque, LAX, Omah Lay on Trace Sessions.

In an electrifying show of talent and ingenuity that has got people talking for days, Vector sweeps all stakes at his recent Trace Sessions performance.Nothing tops the versatility of a renowned rapper on a live music showcase like this on.

Born Olanrewaju Ogunmefun, Vector has over the years; established a deep connection with lovers of Hip Hop & RnB in the Nigerian entertainment space that has always left fans in awe of his magnificent talent. From KING KONG to License, Vector has delivered sonically pleasing hits to us, for years and this season; the rapper/Singer brings that to Trace Sessions.

The 30 minutes live Music showcase which premiered on the TRACE Naija Channel on Thursday, 16th of September is now available on the YouTube platform. The Re-run of the show will also happen on Sunday, 19th of September, 2021 at 9PM WAT.

For Live music lovers, this performance is cream of the crop.

Link to Youtube Video – https://youtu.be/93Tqb1ptaxE