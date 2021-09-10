Total Nigeria Plc on Thursday said that the company’s shareholders on Aug. 19, voted to change its name to TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc.

This was contained in a formal notification signed by the Company’s Secretary/Executive General Manager, Mrs Bunmi Popoola-Mordi, to the investing public and the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited in Lagos.

Popoola-Mordi said: “The name change is accompanied by a new visual identity for all of our activities.

“It is aimed at anchoring our transformation to a multi-energy group, such transformation being based on a development strategy of two pillars, gas and renewable electricity as well as the underlying ambition of a transition to carbon neutrality by 2050.

“The company has successfully completed the regulatory processes for the name change. Henceforth, the company is to be known as TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc,” she said.

