The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Malam Mele Kyari says the corporation will strengthen partnership with TotalEnergies for effective delivery of services to stakeholders.

Kyari disclosed this when the new President, Exploration and Production of TotalEnergies, Nicolas Terraz and his delegation visited him in Abuja, on Friday.

READ ALSO:2 police officers dismissed in Delta for assaulting Keke rider

“ We are very proud of the partnership you gave us, coming down to stay and work with us; we will continue to work together for the betterment of all our shareholders.

“We will continue to partner most especially with deepening gas production and reservation.

“I assure you that the NNPC will continue .to strive to ensure that our commitment is strong for the common good, especially as we are becoming a national oil company,’’ he said

Kyari said that NNPC would need TotalEnergies’ support on Energy Transition move to enable the country to catch up with the global community.

He commended the team for the visit and reiterated the willingness of NNPC to strengthen partnership with TotalEnergies.

In his remarks. Terraz thanked the GMD for receiving the delegation and noted that the visit was important after the company had rebranded as TotalEnergies.

He said that the visit was to strengthen the existing partnership with the NNPC.

Terraz said TotalEnergies was happy that its existing projects in Nigeria were going on well.

“Thank you for welcoming us and having good discussion on partnerships,’’ he said