Buhari okays ownership of OML 123, others restored to NNPC

The Group Managing  Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Malam Mele Kyari  says  the corporation will  strengthen partnership  with TotalEnergies for effective delivery of services to stakeholders.

Kyari disclosed this when  the new President, Exploration and Production  of TotalEnergies, Nicolas Terraz and his delegation visited him in Abuja, on Friday.

READ ALSO:2 police officers dismissed in Delta for assaulting Keke rider

“ We are very proud of the partnership you gave us, coming down to stay and work with us; we will continue to work together for the betterment of all our shareholders.

“We will continue to partner most especially with deepening gas production and reservation.

“I assure  you that the NNPC will continue .to strive to ensure that our commitment is strong for the common good, especially as we are becoming a national oil company,’’ he said

Kyari said that NNPC would need TotalEnergies’ support on Energy Transition move to enable the country to catch up with the global community.

He commended the team for the visit and  reiterated the willingness of NNPC to strengthen partnership with TotalEnergies.

In his remarks. Terraz thanked the GMD for receiving the delegation and noted that the visit was important after the company had rebranded as TotalEnergies.

He said that the visit was to strengthen the existing partnership with the NNPC.

Terraz said TotalEnergies was happy that its existing projects in Nigeria were going on well.

“Thank you for welcoming us and having good discussion on partnerships,’’ he said

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.