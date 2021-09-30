Global content creation and video-sharing platform, TikTok, has just announced that its platform has hit the 1 billion active monthly user mark.

The news came ahead of its inaugural event, TikTok World. The content creation platform has hit the 1 billion mark in five years after its formation in 2016.

In a statement shared by the company to celebrate the achievement, they talked about being committed to bringing joy to their community.

“At TikTok, our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy,” the statement started. “Today, we’re celebrating that mission and our global TikTok community. More than 1 billion people around the world now come to TikTok every month to be entertained as they learn, laugh, or discover something new. We’re honored to be a home for our immensely diverse community of families, small businesses, and creators who transform into our favorite stars.”

Continuing, they talked about becoming a part of the global economy of ideas. “TikTok has become a beloved part of life for people around the world because of the creativity and authenticity of our creators. Our global community is remarkable in its ability to reach millions of people, across generations. From music, food, beauty and fashion to art, causes, and everything in between, culture truly starts on TikTok.

“Whether you’re in Africa, São Paolo, Stockholm, or Seattle, we celebrate YOU – the creators who inspire us, the artists who launch chart-breaking albums, the brands who help us discover and connect with products we love, the communities who lift us up, and all the people who keep us laughing and dancing.”

Since launching in 2016, TikTok has become one of the most important digital platforms of its era, helping to revolutionize the scope of modern communication. In Nigeria, TikTok became the most popular online platform last year, helping to launch popular songs like Ladipoe’s “Know You” and Simi’s “Duduke” to new heights.