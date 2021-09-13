Lamidi Bamidele

It was a convergence of captains of industries, motivational Speakers, young and vibrant intellectuals as the book ‘The Unwritten Resume’ was unveiled at the Continental Hotel, Lagos recently.

“The Unwritten Resume” is written by Tinu Philips Odufuye, a multidisciplinary speaker, personal development trainer, a John Maxwell Leadership coach and founder of Ladies Breaking Boundaries.

The book addresses fundamental issue many people experience at critical levels of their lives, especially while building careers and businesses.

The author in the introduction part of the book says “The Unwritten Resume” awakens the minds of both young and experienced professionals to personal branding. It analyses the cost to unmanaged brand perception and also gives practical strategies.

“People write your resume unsolicited within the shortest possible time spent with you. The book thus contains workbooks designed to help carry out a 360% assessment of yourself”

Speaking on the essence of the book, the author, Tinu philips-Odufuye, said: “I suffered wrong perception in career and life in general but was able to navigate my way around it, building strong and personable brand as I learnt the secret to communicating my values and intent correctly, and I felt that there is need to put these experiences in form of a book to help careerists and entrepreneurs get through such kind of ordeal.

“We write our resume and then put it forward for job applications. We write things that we want people to see, but when it comes to the unwritten resume, these are things that people say about us, how people perceive us. So, we realised that people make a mental judgement of us even unsolicited. Some people will say I am passionate, but they are being perceived as aggressive because of the manner with which the passion is communicated to their audience.”

The author said the book also contains workbooks designed to help readers carry out a 360° assessment of themselves leveraging on the relationships around them. “It provides you with a mirror-guide to help you communicate your real content and value to the world as you desire it to be.”

Tosin Osunkoya, MD, Commercio Partners Asset Management described The Unwritten Resume as “An expository literature of humanities encapsulating empirically tested steps and approaches that guarantee life success through personal brand building communication and perception management.”

The book was reviewed by Victor Aluyi, Omowunmi Ola -Edagbami, Hope Oladipo and Chris Jatto. Chris Jatto, GTM Manager, Suntory Beverage & Foods Europe, who was full of praise for the author for writing the book, highlighted some concepts relating to perception of people that struck his mind. He gave instances of one being passionate about an issue but perceived as arrogant or aggressive, while having a strong opinion is tagged as rigid or dogmatic and being diplomatic is perceived as being political. He recommended the book for people that need to build a strong personal brand and achieve career growth.

Mrs Funke Isichei, Head, Established Markets, Stanbic IBTC and special guest referred to “The Unwritten Resume” as a practical book. According to Isichei, “it is more or less a workbook that you use to shape your career and your brand, because a lot of us go through the workplace without a conscious effort in building our brand’.

“The truth is how far you go, how much you are valued and how highly you are regarded. All is dependent on the brand you have built and if you don’t intentionally build your brand, people will fill in the gap with what you don’t like. So don’t leave a gap.”

Vanguard News Nigeria