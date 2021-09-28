Ling and Lamb lunched the Storytime series in September 2020, since the existence of the Storytime series on their YouTube channel.

Lamb (aka. Lamboginny) who is from Nigeria, has been the major contributor of this series, having shared how they met on 19 September 2020, through their YouTube channel. Ling (cka. Taccara Rae) who is from America, has played numerous roles doing the Storytime.

On the vlog talk series on relationship, and marriages “Storytime”, Ling pitches a little during the conversation, and watches Lamb the whole time, share his opinion during the series. So far, they have used their life experiences to treat other matters arising around relationships, and marriages.

“Some of the topics treated as requested from their viewers, based on their experiences include “The husband who refuses to eat leftover”, “The husband who refuses to get a job to support his wife”, and so on.