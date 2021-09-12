By Simon Ifeanyi Ezeh

In the first article on the parables of Christ, we’d stated that it’s impossible to understand the dynamics of God’s kingdom without understanding the parables used by Christ to explain the kingdom of God.

The parables essentially expose the true nature of God’s kingdom behavior or character to humanity and completely demystify all the concepts hitherto classified as mysteries by people like Paul, Job and David.

Concepts like salvation, judgment or final judgment, sin, good and evil, righteousness, perfection, brothers of Christ, heaven and hell, prayer, repentance, etc. were all explained by Christ in those parables and their real meanings are usually the opposites of what we have been told by other people.

We are just going to continue on the parables of Christ by listing the ones that weren’t considered in the previous article and explaining them to help believers understand the true nature of God’s kingdom and how to conduct their affairs as children of God. Sinners are also hereby invited to repent and begin to obey God in their lives because it’s very possible to do so and many people have been obeying God even before the coming of Christ physically or his incarnation of God’s word as a human being. If you repent from sin, there would be a celebration on your behalf in heaven and God would become your father henceforth. God is not the father of sinners because sinners don’t obey God; they obey the devil (their father) instead.

Joh 8:34 Jesus answered them, Verily, verily, I say unto you, Whosoever committeth sin is the servant of sin.

Joh 8:35 And the servant abideth not in the house for ever: but the Son abideth ever.

Joh 8:36 If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed.

Joh 8:37 I know that ye are Abraham’s seed; but ye seek to kill me, because my word hath no place in you.

Joh 8:38 I speak that which I have seen with my Father: and ye do that which ye have seen with your father.

You Are of Your Father the Devil

Joh 8:39 They answered and said unto him, Abraham is our father. Jesus saith unto them, If ye were Abraham’s children, ye would do the works of Abraham.

Joh 8:40 But now ye seek to kill me, a man that hath told you the truth, which I have heard of God: this did not Abraham.

Joh 8:41 Ye do the deeds of your father. Then said they to him, We be not born of fornication; we have one Father, even God.

Joh 8:42 Jesus said unto them, If God were your Father, ye would love me: for I proceeded forth and came from God; neither came I of myself, but he sent me.

Joh 8:43 Why do ye not understand my speech? even because ye cannot hear my word.

Joh 8:44 Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.

What’s the flesh and blood of Christ? Is it right for Christians to plead the blood of Christ or to use it as a weapon for fighting their enemies? The answers are in this elaborate parable below.

Joh 6:26 Jesus answered them and said, Verily, verily, I say unto you, Ye seek me, not because ye saw the miracles, but because ye did eat of the loaves, and were filled.

Joh 6:27 Labour not for the meat which perisheth, but for that meat which endureth unto everlasting life, which the Son of man shall give unto you: for him hath God the Father sealed.

Joh 6:28 Then said they unto him, What shall we do, that we might work the works of God?

Joh 6:29 Jesus answered and said unto them, This is the work of God, that ye believe on him whom he hath sent.

Joh 6:30 They said therefore unto him, What sign shewest thou then, that we may see, and believe thee? what dost thou work?

Joh 6:31 Our fathers did eat manna in the desert; as it is written, He gave them bread from heaven to eat.

Joh 6:32 Then Jesus said unto them, Verily, verily, I say unto you, Moses gave you not that bread from heaven; but my Father giveth you the true bread from heaven.

Joh 6:33 For the bread of God is he which cometh down from heaven, and giveth life unto the world.

Joh 6:34 Then said they unto him, Lord, evermore give us this bread.

Joh 6:35 And Jesus said unto them, I am the bread of life: he that cometh to me shall never hunger; and he that believeth on me shall never thirst.

Joh 6:36 But I said unto you, That ye also have seen me, and believe not.

Joh 6:37 All that the Father giveth me shall come to me; and him that cometh to me I will in no wise cast out.

Joh 6:38 For I came down from heaven, not to do mine own will, but the will of him that sent me.

Joh 6:39 And this is the Father’s will which hath sent me, that of all which he hath given me I should lose nothing, but should raise it up again at the last day.

Joh 6:40 And this is the will of him that sent me, that everyone which seeth the Son, and believeth on him, may have everlasting life: and I will raise him up at the last day.

Joh 6:41 The Jews then murmured at him, because he said, I am the bread which came down from heaven.

Joh 6:42 And they said, Is not this Jesus, the son of Joseph, whose father and mother we know? how is it then that he saith, I came down from heaven?

Joh 6:43 Jesus therefore answered and said unto them, Murmur not among yourselves.

Joh 6:44 No man can come to me, except the Father which hath sent me draw him: and I will raise him up at the last day.

Joh 6:45 It is written in the prophets, And they shall be all taught of God. Every man therefore that hath heard, and hath learned of the Father, cometh unto me.

Joh 6:46 Not that any man hath seen the Father, save he which is of God, he hath seen the Father.

Joh 6:47 Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that believeth on me hath everlasting life.

Joh 6:48 I am that bread of life.

Joh 6:49 Your fathers did eat manna in the wilderness, and are dead.

Joh 6:50 This is the bread which cometh down from heaven, that a man may eat thereof, and not die.

Joh 6:51 I am the living bread which came down from heaven: if any man eat of this bread, he shall live forever: and the bread that I will give is my flesh, which I will give for the life of the world.

Joh 6:52 The Jews therefore strove among themselves, saying, How can this man give us his flesh to eat?

Joh 6:53 Then Jesus said unto them, Verily, verily, I say unto you, Except ye eat the flesh of the Son of man, and drink his blood, ye have no life in you.

Joh 6:54 Whoso eateth my flesh, and drinketh my blood, hath eternal life; and I will raise him up at the last day.

Joh 6:55 For my flesh is meat indeed, and my blood is drink indeed.

Joh 6:56 He that eateth my flesh, and drinketh my blood, dwelleth in me, and I in him.

Joh 6:57 As the living Father hath sent me, and I live by the Father: so he that eateth me, even he shall live by me.

Joh 6:58 This is that bread which came down from heaven: not as your fathers did eat manna, and are dead: he that eateth of this bread shall live forever.

Joh 6:59 These things said he in the synagogue, as he taught in Capernaum.

The Words of Eternal Life

Joh 6:60 Many therefore of his disciples, when they had heard this, said, This is an hard saying; who can hear it?

Joh 6:61 When Jesus knew in himself that his disciples murmured at it, he said unto them, Doth this offend you?

Joh 6:62 What and if ye shall see the Son of man ascend up where he was before?

Joh 6:63 It is the spirit that quickeneth; the flesh profiteth nothing: the words that I speak unto you, they are spirit, and they are life.

Joh 6:64 But there are some of you that believe not. For Jesus knew from the beginning who they were that believed not, and who should betray him.

Joh 6:65 And he said, Therefore said I unto you, that no man can come unto me, except it were given unto him of my Father.

Joh 6:66 From that time many of his disciples went back, and walked no more with him.

Joh 6:67 Then said Jesus unto the twelve, Will ye also go away?

Joh 6:68 Then Simon Peter answered him, Lord, to whom shall we go? thou hast the words of eternal life.

Joh 6:69 And we believe and are sure that thou art that Christ, the Son of the living God.

Joh 6:70 Jesus answered them, Have not I chosen you twelve, and one of you is a devil?

Joh 6:71 He spake of Judas Iscariot the son of Simon: for he it was that should betray him, being one of the twelve.

The sum of the above teaching is that Christ, as an allegorist, used physical and visible symbols to teach the Jews the abstract concept of believing, internalizing or imbibing his words and living according to those words in order to possess the life of God (eternal life). According to him, whatever we eat couldn’t save us or offer us eternal life which begins with the knowledge of God, we only live (eternal life) by “eating” Jesus Christ (God’s word). When we eat physical food, it gets digested and becomes flesh, blood, bones, hair, nails, etc. in our body but it doesn’t determine what we think, say or do. Our thoughts, words and actions originate from our minds and are decided by us based on what we know and believe in.

Whatever we think, say or do are products of whatever we’ve heard, known and believed in. So, if we receive the words of Christ, imbibe same and live according to those words until the end of our lives, we shall be saved but if we don’t live according to the words of Christ, we shall be damned. The only healthy food for our souls is the word of God (the words of Christ), everything else will kill us, no matter what it is. Note that this “food” could be actual food we eat or any other thing we take in, tangible or intangible, like music, lectures, the things we see or watch, etc.

The blood of Christ (according to Christ) is not the blood cells in his veins, neither is his flesh his physical body. His words represent both his flesh and his blood and we eat them by internalizing and practicing them. When a man begins to say that he covers himself or car or business etc. with the blood of Christ, it becomes clear he never knows what the blood of Christ is. The same applies to those who fight their enemies (instead of praying for them as Christ commanded) with the blood of Christ. God says that his people perish for lack of knowledge in spite of being his people. Ignorance is as deadly as sin. Please, let’s know the truth and be set free by it. The truth is Christ, the son of God.

There’s a tare among the wheat of the words of Christ in Matt 26:27-28 where Christ was supposed to have referred to some wine in a cup as his blood and to a piece of unleavened bread as his flesh thus negating his earlier teachings on the subject matter as well as the cost of eternal life. Christ is not known for double speak, he could never have meant that his blood is wine in a cup or that his flesh is a piece of unleavened bread.

Mat 26:27 And he took the cup, and gave thanks, and gave it to them, saying, Drink ye all of it;

Mat 26:28 For this is my blood of the new testament, which is shed for many for the remission of sins.

Mat 26:29 But I say unto you, I will not drink henceforth of this fruit of the vine, until that day when I drink it new with you in my Father’s kingdom.

The problem with this passage is that he had already told us what his flesh and blood is and the basic character of God which he came to reveal to us is mercy. Why, then, should the same merciful God require the shedding of Christ’s blood to forgive? “Blessed are the merciful, for they shall obtain mercy,” should have read “Blessed are those who believe in the sacrifice or blood of Christ, for they shall obtain mercy” but it doesn’t, thankfully. Christ was killed because he came to shine the light in the darkness of this world and those who benefit from darkness won’t take it.

Joh 7:7 The world cannot hate you; but me it hateth, because I testify of it, that the works thereof are evil.

These (below) are some of the scriptures that make the possibility of Christ being a sacrifice to God unthinkable. God ONLY requires repentance from us; no ritual sacrifice has anything to do with God. We are capable of repentance or a change of heart and he’s always ready and willing to forgive whenever he sees repentance. So, what’s the place of sacrifice?

Mat 9:12 But when Jesus heard that, he said unto them, They that be whole need not a physician, but they that are sick.

Mat 9:13 But go ye and learn what that meaneth, I will have mercy, and not sacrifice: for I am not come to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance.

Psa 40:6 Sacrifice and offering thou didst not desire; mine ears hast thou opened: burnt offering and sin offering hast thou not required.

Psa 40:7 Then said I, Lo, I come: in the volume of the book it is written of me,

Psa 40:8 I delight to do thy will, O my God: yea, thy law is within my heart.

Psa 40:9 I have preached righteousness in the great congregation: lo, I have not refrained my lips, O LORD, thou knowest.

Psa 40:10 I have not hid thy righteousness within my heart; I have declared thy faithfulness and thy salvation: I have not concealed thy lovingkindness and thy truth from the great congregation.

Hos 6:6 For I desired mercy, and not sacrifice; and the knowledge of God more than burnt offerings.

Psa 50:9 I will take no bullock out of thy house, nor he goats out of thy folds.

Psa 50:10 For every beast of the forest is mine, and the cattle upon a thousand hills.

Psa 50:11 I know all the fowls of the mountains: and the wild beasts of the field are mine.

Psa 50:12 If I were hungry, I would not tell thee: for the world is mine, and the fulness thereof.

Psa 50:13 Will I eat the flesh of bulls, or drink the blood of goats?

Isa 1:11 To what purpose is the multitude of your sacrifices unto me? saith the LORD: I am full of the burnt offerings of rams, and the fat of fed beasts; and I delight not in the blood of bullocks, or of lambs, or of he goats.

Isa 1:12 When ye come to appear before me, who hath required this at your hand, to tread my courts?

Isa 1:13 Bring no more vain oblations; incense is an abomination unto me; the new moons and sabbaths, the calling of assemblies, I cannot away with; it is iniquity, even the solemn meeting.

Isa 1:14 Your new moons and your appointed feasts my soul hateth: they are a trouble unto me; I am weary to bear them.

Isa 1:15 And when ye spread forth your hands, I will hide mine eyes from you: yea, when ye make many prayers, I will not hear: your hands are full of blood.

Isa 1:16 Wash you, make you clean; put away the evil of your doings from before mine eyes; cease to do evil;

Isa 1:17 Learn to do well; seek judgment, relieve the oppressed, judge the fatherless, plead for the widow.

Isa 1:18 Come now, and let us reason together, saith the LORD: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool.

Isa 1:19 If ye be willing and obedient, ye shall eat the good of the land:

Isa 1:20 But if ye refuse and rebel, ye shall be devoured with the sword: for the mouth of the LORD hath spoken it.

The parable of the prodigal son is a classic in revealing the mercy principle because as soon as the prodigal son repented, he was forgiven without any requirement for blood sacrifice or any sacrifice at all. This repentance for sinners and mercy from the merciful God construct is all over the sermons of Christ but the apocryphal shedding of blood for remission of sins construct is only mentioned once, without a single witness found elsewhere in the synoptic gospels.

The Parable of the Hidden Treasure and the Pearl of Great Value

Mat 13:44 Again, the kingdom of heaven is like unto treasure hid in a field; the which when a man hath found, he hideth, and for joy thereof goeth and selleth all that he hath, and buyeth that field.

Mat 13:45 Again, the kingdom of heaven is like unto a merchant man, seeking goodly pearls:

Mat 13:46 Who, when he had found one pearl of great price, went and sold all that he had, and bought it.

This parable is very straight forward. It means we’re to give up the whole world as a trade off in order to afford the kingdom of God. Anything that threatens our relationship with our father should be given up or completely relegated. It might be our need for appreciation or approval by others, material possession, pride, our need for comfort, company of our relatives and friends, ambition and life goals, quest for excellence, love of money, power and fame, etc. Unfortunately, Christians don’t give up the world in order to afford the kingdom of God. What we do, instead, is to try to use our faith in God to acquire the things of this life and keep them. The result is that we see abominable things that money could buy like houses, cars, university degrees, lands, overseas travel, political power, etc. as blessings from God and give testimonies when we acquire them.

The wise child of God would give up all other things in order to consolidate his grip on God’s kingdom but the foolish ones would acquire material things and fight hard to keep them, thus declaring their lack of interest in God’s kingdom. This agrees with Christ’s instruction to the rich young man and all of us to sell everything we have and give to the poor (brothers of Christ are the poor) in order to qualify as Christ’s disciples.

The tragedy of contemporary Christianity is that those of us who have don’t give it up and those of us who don’t have are unhappy because we don’t have, thus proving that Christians are unaware of who they are and would not go to heaven unless they repent.

How many of us know that whatever the world considers very relevant or highly valued is sinful to God? Perhaps, we think of the important things in this life and understand that they are abominable to God so we change our attitude towards such things. That’s why it’s stupidity to be proud. Whatever a man is proud of in this life is sinful to God. Therefore, a proud person is also a blind person or a fool. This understanding would change us completely because we won’t participate in celebrating abominations in this life, let alone calling for such celebrations ourselves.

Luk 16:15 And he said unto them, Ye are they which justify yourselves before men; but God knoweth your hearts: for that which is highly esteemed among men is abomination in the sight of God.

