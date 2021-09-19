By Simon Ifeanyi Ezeh

This message is essentially an open invitation to pastors to repent and be converted because they have been living in sins. Their conversion would be very far-reaching since many people, especially their church members, take their cues from them and live like them. Most people don’t know a thing about the gospel as delivered by Christ; they simply listen to their pastors and believe them, whether they are right or wrong.

Whenever I preach the gospel of God’s kingdom, the starting point is always to remind my audience that my only authority or source is Christ, not the Bible or anyone else. Whereas we find the words or teachings of Christ in the Bible, there are so many other teachings in the same Bible that are clearly ungodly and opposed to Christ. That’s why the kingdom of God on earth (e.g. the Bible) is a mixture of wheat and tares, truths and lies, types and antitypes, awaiting to be sorted in due course. Those who’ve been reading my articles know and understand this very well.

So, if the evidences provided herein based on the very words of Christ aren’t enough to convince you, don’t bother quoting opposing scriptures because only Christ has the authority to speak for God, not Paul, Elijah, David or anyone else. For me, preaching the good news means simply repeating the very words or teachings of Christ. If I ever quote anyone else in the Bible, it must be because the person agrees with Christ, otherwise, I might simply have quoted the person in order to highlight the conflict between his doctrine and Christ’s. Anything else would be anti-Christ.

Mat 11:27 All things are delivered unto me of my Father: and no man knoweth the Son, but the Father; neither knoweth any man the Father, save the Son, and he to whomsoever the Son will reveal him.

You can’t know anything about God without Christ.

Christ says that those who obey him are sons of God whereas those who don’t obey him (like pastors) are sons of the devil, even though everyone was created by God. Obedience is thicker than blood in God’s economy. DNA determines paternity in this world but only obedience determines paternity in God’s kingdom. If pastors are sinners, what manner of believers would the congregants be? What exactly do they preach to their church members? Do you see the tragedy of the contemporary Christian church? The Christian populations across the globe are enormous but the impact of the good news is anything but impressive, especially in Nigeria. Why is it so? Pastors!!

Joh 8:42 Jesus said unto them, If God were your Father, ye would love me: for I proceeded forth and came from God; neither came I of myself, but he sent me.

Joh 8:43 Why do ye not understand my speech? even because ye cannot hear my word.

Joh 8:44 Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.

Joh 8:45 And because I tell you the truth, ye believe me not.

The above scripture is strictly speaking about pastors. Pastors are those people who don’t understand the words or teachings of Christ because they belong to the devil. Their father is the devil and he is the one they obey instead of God but Christians are not aware. This article is essentially a compilation of the fundamentals of our faith in Christ which pastors would never understand or comply with in their management of “their” churches. Since pastors pay no regard to the basics of our faith in Christ, they teach lies as the word of God because of the financial or material benefits for them and the unfortunate result is a generation of completely ineffectual and godless Christians who won’t make heaven without an urgent and drastic intervention from heaven to open their eyes.

Pastors Are Servants of the Mammon of Unrighteousness

Christ never ever set anyone as an authority over others; neither did he create a hierarchy or stratification of believers in order of importance on the bases of “anointing”, “calling” or material possession. He didn’t create the office of an overseer, bishop or shepherd because he reserved that office, position or designation only for himself, so that all the believers in him are equals or classmates. Pastors established a formal religious system, administered strictly on the basis of money. That sort of system was in place at the time of Christ’s physical, earthly ministry and Christ would have none of that but blind Christians had seen gone back to that evil system. A money based system like that would ensure that attention is diverted to money or what money could buy and a leadership which alienates the people from God.

Mat_6:24 No man can serve two masters: for either he will hate the one, and love the other; or else he will hold to the one, and despise the other. Ye cannot serve God and mammon.

Luk_16:9 And I say unto you, Make to yourselves friends of the mammon of unrighteousness; that, when ye fail, they may receive you into everlasting habitations.

It’s near impossible to meet a human being who’s not a servant of mammon of unrighteousness (the demon called money), but it becomes much more serious a situation when you realize that the church, which is supposed to be about God and his kingdom is actually about money and all it could buy. It’s so because of pastors. The pastors are blind themselves, and are leading their blind congregations to the pit.

Money is intrinsically evil on the following grounds:

 As the world’s ultimate measure of value, it’s the principal medium or facilitator of exchange among peoples and nations. Money in itself is meaningless without the things it’s used to buy. The value of money is the value of what it could buy but everything on earth, tangible or intangible, is perishable and without eternal life. All wars are money wars, no matter what religious or political coloration they’re given. Pastors are evil because their values are determined by money and what money could buy instead of the values or virtues recognized by heaven. We know that the key ideals of God’s kingdom aren’t amenable to money.

Greatness in God is achieved by humility but money makes one proud and better appreciated by the society. Obedience to Christ ensures you lack money whereas disobedience to Christ makes you rich in money and in whatever you could buy with money. Do you now see the ungodliness of celebrating material wealth by Christians? Sometimes, ignorant people talk about “clean” money, and I just shake my head in disgust because there could never be any money that’s clean, under heaven. If Christ says money is an unrighteous spirit called mammon, how could anyone succeed in laundering it? If pastors have been telling the people the truth, how could unbelievers stand up in churches to vex the souls of believers by giving ‘testimonies” of material acquisition or success as blessings from God? How could a follower of Christ see money as a blessing from God?

 Diverse and far-flung societies are brought together by money, enabling gift giving and reciprocity. The relationship that money brings about is material or vain in nature and fundamentally opposed to spiritual, godly relationship which transcends the phenomenal world. The man or nation with a lot of money would have many friends but that man or nation that’s poor or without money would be excluded, hated and sometimes denied the opportunity to live. Pastors’ relationships with church members are usually money determined. Poor members are usually not given attention by Pastors but the good news is essentially for the poor. This sort of relationship is classical with sinners. It’s the way of sinners. Matt 5:46,47. You could scarcely find someone who genuinely loves you without money as a factor.

 The perpetuation of social hierarchy is solely based on money. A man’s relevance is determined by how much he has or is expected to have in future, no matter how educated, etc. he is. You may be peace-loving, kind, merciful, truthful etc. but none of those virtues mean anything to the world if you are poor. This, also, is the pastors’ idea of a human society or church. Godly virtues don’t matter in churches because they aren’t visible or loud but money easily creates the sort of value that’s very popular and visible so that everyone runs after it, especially the pastors. Social inequalities are created and perpetuated by money and this evil is clearly prevalent in churches, sadly. A virtuous woman would pass and no church member notices because she’s poor but a worldly church member who drives in an expensive and flashy car must be noticed and appreciated by everyone. The pastors would always appoint the rich to officiate in their churches because they support the churches financially, and it doesn’t matter whether the rich know what they’re doing or not.

 Money is the principal medium of state power. States or nations are built on money and governed by evil laws. The states or nations of the earth present themselves as the final authority over the people and claim the power of life and death, without any regard for God. Almost always, the pastors are in cohorts with the states in defrauding and enslaving the masses because the pastors’ concerns are the same as those of the evil members of the governments. That’s why contemporary “prophets” and pastors are never in conflict with the governments of the places where they operate. You might have seen pastor Yemi Osibanjo and the governor of Lagos State in Kumuyi’s book lunch. Birds of a feather flock together. They didn’t go there to be preached to or for anything righteous but to sing Kumuyi’s praises.

 God blesses the materially poor but curses the materially rich and the reason is that material poverty leads to adversity which in turn leads us to seeking God for immediate salvation as well as his kingdom where there’d be no need or lack of anything as it is on earth. Material wealth, on the contrary, makes us relax, enjoy and forget God and the promised kingdom which is the opposite as well as the alternative to this world. Whereas believers or brothers of Christ are identified with affliction (Matt 25:31-46) and lack, pastors live in affluence like the rich man at whose gate Lazarus died.

Luk 6:20 And he lifted up his eyes on his disciples, and said, Blessed be ye poor: for yours is the kingdom of God.

Luk 6:21 Blessed are ye that hunger now: for ye shall be filled. Blessed are ye that weep now: for ye shall laugh.

Luk 6:24 But woe unto you that are rich! for ye have received your consolation.

Luk 6:25 Woe unto you that are full! for ye shall hunger. Woe unto you that laugh now! for ye shall mourn and weep.

 According to the scripture below, the wicked are those that prosper now! So, if wickedness is the absolute requirement for earthly riches, it means the more wicked a man becomes, the richer he becomes. Most children of God don’t know this. That which Christ calls unrighteous is highly priced in churches or among the so-called followers of Christ. That’s why they’re not just angry for not having money; they envy those wicked people who have and that happens because the pastors don’t preach the truth in churches. The “believers” who’re angry for not having money are never angry because of sins in their lives. Pastors preach the opposite of the good news; converting blessings to curses and vice versa.

A few years ago, I was in City of David Redeemed church in Victoria Island, Lagos State where the pastor (Pastor ID) was lying to the congregation, that the sick and the poor are cursed. I raised my hand and he made the mistake of his life by handing me the mic. Perhaps, he thought I was going to join others in hailing him for dishing out lies in the name of the gospel but he was disappointed when I told him he was lying. Of course, the church threw me out after a little time of rough handling me. Christ says that those who prosper in this world are ungodly, hence his instruction for the rich young man (and all of us), to sell all he has and give the proceeds to the poor in order to qualify for God’s kingdom. He didn’t limit that instruction to those who make their monies in corrupt ways, etc. His position is that earthly prosperity is evil, no matter how the prosperity came. You might have made it through inheritance, theft, hard work, etc., it doesn’t matter. Money remains evil, no matter how it came.

I used to be in the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries where we prayed, not just to become rich but for God to transfer “unbelievers’” wealth to us because we’re the children of God who should have wealth. We weren’t just idiotic; we were inviting God to help execute our covetousness, while backing our evil prayers with all manner of scriptures. We had vigils upon vigils over the years, just praying for money. Of course, our ungodly mindset and prayers came from ungodly messages by Dr. Olukoya, the GO. Those who think it was only the likes of TB Joshua that preached and practiced evil in the name of the good news are terribly mistaken. All pastors, the world over, are unaware of the truth and are leading many people to the pit. It’s that terrible and I’d explain why no pastor is exempt from this ungodliness as we proceed systematically. Take a look at this scripture below.

Psa 73:2 But as for me, my feet were almost gone; my steps had well nigh slipped.

Psa 73:3 For I was envious at the foolish when I saw the prosperity of the wicked.

Psa 73:4 For there are no bands in their death: but their strength is firm.

Psa 73:5 They are not in trouble as other men; neither are they plagued like other men.

Psa 73:6 Therefore pride compasseth them about as a chain; violence covereth them as a garment.

Psa 73:7 Their eyes stand out with fatness: they have more than heart could wish.

Psa 73:8 They are corrupt, and speak wickedly concerning oppression: they speak loftily.

Psa 73:9 They set their mouth against the heavens and their tongue walketh through the earth.

Psa 73:10 Therefore his people return hither: and waters of a full cup are wrung out to them.

Psa 73:11 And they say, How doth God know? and is there knowledge in the most High?

Psa 73:12 Behold, these are the ungodly, who prosper in the world; they increase in riches.

Psa 73:13 Verily I have cleansed my heart in vain, and washed my hands in innocency.

Psa 73:14 For all the day long have I been plagued, and chastened every morning.

Psa 73:15 If I say, I will speak thus; behold, I should offend against the generation of thy children.

Psa 73:16 When I thought to know this, it was too painful for me;

Psa 73:17 Until I went into the sanctuary of God; then understood I their end.

Psa 73:18 Surely thou didst set them in slippery places: thou castedst them down into destruction.

Psa 73:19 How are they brought into desolation, as in a moment! they are utterly consumed with terrors.

Psa 73:20 As a dream when one awaketh; so, O Lord, when thou awakest, thou shalt despise their image.

Psa 73:21 Thus my heart was grieved, and I was pricked in my reins.

Psa 73:22 So foolish was I, and ignorant: I was as a beast before thee.

Psa 73:23 Nevertheless I am continually with thee: thou hast holden me by my right hand.

Psa 73:24 Thou shalt guide me with thy counsel, and afterward receive me to glory.

Psa 73:25 Whom have I in heaven but thee? and there is none upon earth that I desire beside thee.

Psa 73:26 My flesh and my heart faileth: but God is the strength of my heart, and my portion for ever.

Psa 73:27 For, lo, they that are far from thee shall perish: thou hast destroyed all them that go a whoring from thee.

Psa 73:28 But it is good for me to draw near to God: I have put my trust in the Lord GOD, that I may declare all thy works.

Pastors Localize God for Material Benefits

Joh 4:21 Jesus saith unto her, Woman, believe me, the hour cometh, when ye shall neither in this mountain, nor yet at Jerusalem, worship the Father.

Joh 4:22 Ye worship ye know not what: we know what we worship: for salvation is of the Jews.

Joh 4:23 But the hour cometh, and now is, when the true worshippers shall worship the Father in spirit and in truth: for the Father seeketh such to worship him.

Joh 4:24 God is a Spirit: and they that worship him must worship him in spirit and in truth.

The MFM prayer city has been in building forever, with collections made from all their churches world-wide. Is it that Dr. Olukoya never came across John 4:21-24? Kumuyi of Deeper life Bible church just inaugurated a church building worth billions of naira over a large expanse of land in Lagos without any regard to the teaching of Christ in the above regard. What about the monstrosities built by Adeboye, Enenche, Oyedepo, Adefarasin, Bakare, Okotie, Okonkwo, Muoka, etc. by the blood of the poor members? They brainwash their congregation that the collections are for God whereas they’re just building their financial empires and monuments of pride which Christ out rightly condemns. How could pastors escape the damnation of hell?

Christ had a treasurer in Judas who kept the financial collections but all the monies they collected were to invest in human beings or to help the brothers of Christ (the poor) and never for brick and mortar. They do not just build “churches” but banks, universities etc. from which the poor masses, who paid with their blood, are completely excluded. The society exploits and oppresses the poor and so does the churches under these evil pastors. If God could not be localized according to Christ, it means that traveling to prayer city, redeemed cap, Jerusalem, Mecca, etc. is a foolish religious exercise undertaken by blind people who’re in desperate need of sight but claim to see.

Pastors live large on tithes, offerings, first fruits, etc. which they collect from gullible followers and the larger the gathering of members, the more of these fraudulent collections they would have. So, they must build large monstrosities for pecuniary reasons. Why should you stay in your house for Adeboye’s Holy Ghost service? How would the monies be collected if people stayed in their houses? Of course, the pastors are very smart to have solved the problem of collecting monies when people are not gathered in their traditional large numbers….they have since gone cashless! Even if you’re not physically present with them, you’d be required to transfer the monies for the “work of God”.

Pastors Steal the Glory of Christ

Christ says he’s the only pastor, leader, overseer, etc. or shepherd of his church and warned us never to assume that office or ascribe that position to anyone else but wicked men, who first killed the servants of God and killed Christ, had since captured the church and have been “reigning” over the church as their inheritance. Those who have no relationship with God would wonder how the church could run without a physical pastor. They imagine that a church without a man as a pastor would be chaotic and that’s because they don’t know that Christ is closer to us than human beings just as he’s the one who truly loves us whereas human pastors are wicked and limited. If we don’t believe Christ in spite of his words, we would still not believe and obey him even if he appears physically. “Believers” usually don’t like it when faith is involved.

Mat 23:8 But be not ye called Rabbi: for one is your Master, even Christ; and all ye are brethren.

Mat 23:9 And call no man your father upon the earth: for one is your Father, which is in heaven.

Mat 23:10 Neither be ye called masters: for one is your Master, even Christ.

Mat 23:11 But he that is greatest among you shall be your servant.

Mat 23:12 And whosoever shall exalt himself shall be abased; and he that shall humble himself shall be exalted.

Do Nigerian pastors read the above scripture? If “all ye are brethren” as above, how did the so-called pastors, bishops, GOs, GSs, etc. come about their special and superior offices and designations? Do you really think Nigerian church establishment is made up of servants? Oyedepo, Adeboye, Adefarasin, Tunde Bakare, Kumuyi, etc. don’t come across as servants or humble people at all. They are Lords, empowered by money and political power, not anointing from God. If you remove the influence of money and political leverages, these interlopers called pastors would unravel.

Please, read this scripture below to see what pastors did and are still doing to God’s church.

Mat 21:33 Hear another parable: There was a certain householder, which planted a vineyard, and hedged it round about, and digged a winepress in it, and built a tower, and let it out to husbandmen, and went into a far country:

Mat 21:34 And when the time of the fruit drew near, he sent his servants to the husbandmen, that they might receive the fruits of it.

Mat 21:35 And the husbandmen took his servants, and beat one, and killed another, and stoned another.

Mat 21:36 Again, he sent other servants more than the first: and they did unto them likewise.

Mat 21:37 But last of all he sent unto them his son, saying, They will reverence my son.

Mat 21:38 But when the husbandmen saw the son, they said among themselves, This is the heir; come, let us kill him, and let us seize on his inheritance.

Mat 21:39 And they caught him, and cast him out of the vineyard, and slew him.

Mat 21:40 When the lord therefore of the vineyard cometh, what will he do unto those husbandmen?

Mat 21:41 They say unto him, He will miserably destroy those wicked men, and will let out his vineyard unto other husbandmen, which shall render him the fruits in their seasons.

Mat 21:42 Jesus saith unto them, Did ye never read in the scriptures, The stone which the builders rejected, the same is become the head of the corner: this is the Lord’s doing, and it is marvellous in our eyes?

Mat 21:43 Therefore say I unto you, The kingdom of God shall be taken from you, and given to a nation bringing forth the fruits thereof.

Mat 21:44 And whosoever shall fall on this stone shall be broken: but on whomsoever it shall fall, it will grind him to powder.

Mat 21:45 And when the chief priests and Pharisees had heard his parables, they perceived that he spake of them.

Mat 21:46 But when they sought to lay hands on him, they feared the multitude, because they took him for a prophet.

Christ calls pastors “dogs in a manger”, “blind fools”, “hypocrites”, and “snakes”.

Pastors craze for material wealth reveals their real selves apart from their hypocritical façade as God’s representatives. Their fixation to money and material things is incredible. The ascetical life style of Christ is alien to pastors but the worst aspect of it is that foolish believers copy them because they don’t know any better. If really they believe and understand that their kingdom is not of this world, their fixation won’t be on material acquisition. The height of their hypocrisy is in preaching contentment to their poor members but flying in private jets planes.

The problem with the sins of pastors is that they commit these sins and multiply sinners after them because their large followers copy their evil life styles. Like dogs in a manger, they won’t enter God’s kingdom but won’t allow others to enter because they are immune to their own messages. Who could save pastors from themselves? Christ hasn’t got a single kind word for pastors and no scripture in Christ provides refuge for pastors’ evils but they easily find all manner of phoney scriptures in Paul’s writings to hide under and continue their ungodliness. Calling them blind fools and children of snakes, Christ wondered how a pastor could escape hell. Hear Christ judgment on pastors below.

Mat 23:1 Then spake Jesus to the multitude, and to his disciples,

Mat 23:2 Saying, The scribes and the Pharisees sit in Moses’ seat:

Mat 23:3 All therefore whatsoever they bid you observe, that observe and do; but do not ye after their works: for they say, and do not.

Mat 23:4 For they bind heavy burdens and grievous to be borne, and lay them on men’s shoulders; but they themselves will not move them with one of their fingers.

Mat 23:5 But all their works they do for to be seen of men: they make broad their phylacteries, and enlarge the borders of their garments,

Mat 23:6 And love the uppermost rooms at feasts, and the chief seats in the synagogues,

Mat 23:7 And greetings in the markets, and to be called of men, Rabbi, Rabbi.

Mat 23:8 But be not ye called Rabbi: for one is your Master, even Christ; and all ye are brethren.

Mat 23:9 And call no man your father upon the earth: for one is your Father, which is in heaven.

Mat 23:10 Neither be ye called masters: for one is your Master, even Christ.

Mat 23:11 But he that is greatest among you shall be your servant.

Mat 23:12 And whosoever shall exalt himself shall be abased; and he that shall humble himself shall be exalted.

Mat 23:13 But woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! for ye shut up the kingdom of heaven against men: for ye neither go in yourselves, neither suffer ye them that are entering to go in.

Mat 23:14 Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! for ye devour widows’ houses, and for a pretence make long prayer: therefore ye shall receive the greater damnation.

Mat 23:15 Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! for ye compass sea and land to make one proselyte, and when he is made, ye make him twofold more the child of hell than yourselves.

Mat 23:16 Woe unto you, ye blind guides, which say, Whosoever shall swear by the temple, it is nothing; but whosoever shall swear by the gold of the temple, he is a debtor!

Mat 23:17 Ye fools and blind: for whether is greater, the gold, or the temple that sanctifieth the gold?

Mat 23:18 And, Whosoever shall swear by the altar, it is nothing; but whosoever sweareth by the gift that is upon it, he is guilty.

Mat 23:19 Ye fools and blind: for whether is greater, the gift, or the altar that sanctifieth the gift?

Mat 23:20 Whoso therefore shall swear by the altar, sweareth by it, and by all things thereon.

Mat 23:21 And whoso shall swear by the temple, sweareth by it, and by him that dwelleth therein.

Mat 23:22 And he that shall swear by heaven, sweareth by the throne of God, and by him that sitteth thereon.

Mat 23:23 Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! for ye pay tithe of mint and anise and cummin, and have omitted the weightier matters of the law, judgment, mercy, and faith: these ought ye to have done, and not to leave the other undone.

Mat 23:24 Ye blind guides, which strain at a gnat, and swallow a camel.

Mat 23:25 Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! for ye make clean the outside of the cup and of the platter, but within they are full of extortion and excess.

Mat 23:26 Thou blind Pharisee, cleanse first that which is within the cup and platter, that the outside of them may be clean also.

Mat 23:27 Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! for ye are like unto whited sepulchres, which indeed appear beautiful outward, but are within full of dead men’s bones, and of all uncleanness.

Mat 23:28 Even so ye also outwardly appear righteous unto men, but within ye are full of hypocrisy and iniquity.

Mat 23:29 Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! because ye build the tombs of the prophets, and garnish the sepulchres of the righteous,

Mat 23:30 And say, If we had been in the days of our fathers, we would not have been partakers with them in the blood of the prophets.

Mat 23:31 Wherefore ye be witnesses unto yourselves, that ye are the children of them which killed the prophets.

Mat 23:32 Fill ye up then the measure of your fathers.

Mat 23:33 Ye serpents, ye generation of vipers, how can ye escape the damnation of hell?

Mat 23:34 Wherefore, behold, I send unto you prophets, and wise men, and scribes: and some of them ye shall kill and crucify; and some of them shall ye scourge in your synagogues, and persecute them from city to city:

Mat 23:35 That upon you may come all the righteous blood shed upon the earth, from the blood of righteous Abel unto the blood of Zacharias son of Barachias, whom ye slew between the temple and the altar.

Mat 23:36 Verily I say unto you, All these things shall come upon this generation.

Pastors are called “hirelings”, “thieves and robbers”, and “strangers” by Christ.

Christ calls them hirelings because their only interest in the church members is what material benefit they get from them. Since they’re hirelings, they never lay down their lives for the church members, instead, the church members lay down their own lives for these evil pastors. Whereas they’re the lords, the church members are their slaves. They are strangers because they don’t even understand the gospel simply because they don’t belong to the family of God and they’re called thieves and robbers because they’re robbing people of their lives and livelihood in the name of God.

Joh 10:1 Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that entereth not by the door into the sheepfold, but climbeth up some other way, the same is a thief and a robber.

Joh 10:2 But he that entereth in by the door is the shepherd of the sheep.

Joh 10:3 To him the porter openeth; and the sheep hear his voice: and he calleth his own sheep by name, and leadeth them out.

Joh 10:4 And when he putteth forth his own sheep, he goeth before them, and the sheep follow him: for they know his voice.

Joh 10:5 And a stranger will they not follow, but will flee from him: for they know not the voice of strangers.

Joh 10:6 This parable spake Jesus unto them: but they understood not what things they were which he spake unto them.

Joh 10:7 Then said Jesus unto them again, Verily, verily, I say unto you, I am the door of the sheep.

Joh 10:8 All that ever came before me are thieves and robbers: but the sheep did not hear them.

Joh 10:9 I am the door: by me if any man enter in, he shall be saved, and shall go in and out, and find pasture.

Joh 10:10 The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.

Joh 10:11 I am the good shepherd: the good shepherd giveth his life for the sheep.

Joh 10:12 But he that is an hireling, and not the shepherd, whose own the sheep are not, seeth the wolf coming, and leaveth the sheep, and fleeth: and the wolf catcheth them, and scattereth the sheep.

Joh 10:13 The hireling fleeth, because he is an hireling, and careth not for the sheep.

Joh 10:14 I am the good shepherd, and know my sheep, and am known of mine.

Joh 10:15 As the Father knoweth me, even so know I the Father: and I lay down my life for the sheep.

Joh 10:16 And other sheep I have, which are not of this fold: them also I must bring, and they shall hear my voice; and there shall be one fold, and one shepherd.

Joh 10:27 My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me:

Joh 10:28 And I give unto them eternal life; and they shall never perish, neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand.

Joh 10:29 My Father, which gave them me, is greater than all; and no man is able to pluck them out of my Father’s hand.

Joh 10:30 I and my Father are one.

They usurp the name and glory of God

Mat 23:9 And call no man your father upon the earth: for one is your Father, which is in heaven.

The commandment of Christ in the above regard is very clear but pastors don’t care a damn about it. Taking their cues from Paul, the antichrist, they claim to be fathers to same people. Christ tells us that the name ‘father” is hallowed, set apart or reserved only to be answered by God but these evil pastors say they’re peoples’ fathers “in the Lord” even though it’s the same Lord who forbids anyone from answering ‘father” to anyone else. You see why pastors don’t go to heaven?

Mat 6:9 After this manner therefore pray ye: Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name.

One major revelation by Christ is that God is our only father and he’s in heaven, not on earth. Christ, in his instruction in Matt 23:9, is categorical without a loophole. For those who might ask, “What about my mother’s husband, isn’t he my dad?” Such people should be reminded that he said to “call no man your father UPON THE EARTH…” As long as the man is on earth, he’s already disqualified from answering or being your father. One might also ask, “But he said to honour your father and mother …” He used the word “father” for human beings while speaking to the multitude but taught his disciples the absolute truth which everyone else would also get to know after receiving the good news. No other relationship could be more far reaching than that between a father and his son. Isn’t it good news to find that the limited, mortal man you mistook for your dad is just your guardian; your (our) father is actually the almighty God.

Given the above, there remains no further intermediation between God and human beings apart from Christ. All those mummy and daddy GOs are just hirelings or obstacles or a wedge preventing you from reaching your father. You don’t need them at all and that’s why Christ entered the church and kicked them out, together with their mammon serving tables.

Pastors received freely but don’t give freely.

Mat 10:8 Heal the sick, cleanse the lepers, raise the dead, cast out devils: freely ye have received, freely give.

Luk 22:35 And he said unto them, When I sent you without purse, and scrip, and shoes, lacked ye anything? And they said, Nothing.

Luk 22:36 Then said he unto them, But now, he that hath a purse, let him take it, and likewise his scrip: and he that hath no sword, let him sell his garment, and buy one.

Pastors have received freely from God but they must extract their pay from human beings by all sorts of guises like tithes, offerings, first fruits, building funds, etc.

Pastors’ kingdom is of this world

Whereas Christ’s kingdom or the kingdom of God isn’t of this world, the kingdom of pastors is essentially of this world. The devil offered him the world and all the glories thereof in a power sharing proposal since the devil knew he couldn’t fight with the Christ – Matt 4. Christ rejected the devil’s offers knowing that the world is a waste, prepared for destruction. So, he declares that his kingdom isn’t of this world and that he won’t fight for anything in this world.

Joh_18:36 Jesus answered, My kingdom is not of this world: if my kingdom were of this world, then would my servants fight, that I should not be delivered to the Jews: but now is my kingdom not from hence.

Mat 10:39 He that findeth his life shall lose it: and he that loseth his life for my sake shall find it.

Although the kingdom of God isn’t of this world, pastors Tunde Bakare, Chris Okotie, Yemi Osibanjo, etc. are politicians, fighting by all means to gain political power and control of the resources of this world. They could never find a scripture in Christ that supports their inordinate and ungodly ambitions but they could always find support for their evil ways in Paul or elsewhere in the Old Testament. Pastors, repent or perish!

+234(0)708-187-1082 [email protected]

Vanguard News Nigeria