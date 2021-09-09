The arrested BH commander

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of Sector 2 Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have arrested a high profile Boko Haram member and raided Boko Haram Improvised Explosive Devices materials hub in Damboa and Gashua Local Government Areas of Borno and Yobe States respectively.

A statement by Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, Director, Army Public Relations said the operational feats were recorded following robust operations conducted by troops of OPHK.

He said, “Following a tip off, a wanted BH/ISWAP terrorist, one Yawi Modu, who has been on the wanted list was nabbed along Damboa-Wajiroko road.

“Relatedly, troops have successfully busted a Urea Fertilzer syndicate known for supplying terrorists with IED materials.

“The market is believed to be the notorious hub for IED materials for BHT/ISWAP.

“These ISWAP criminals facing the reality of obvious depletion are desperately acquiring IED materials to make explosive devices with which to unleash terror on innocent civilians, in a bid to remain relevant and present a posture of potency.

“In the sting operation conducted, a total of Two Hundred and Eighty-One 50 Kg bags of Urea were recovered from the warehouses in the market and two notorious BHT distributors were also arrested”.

Recall that Urea fertilizer has been banned by Government because its use as a major component for manufacturing IED by terrorists.

He said, “The suspects and materials recovered are currently undergoing preliminary investigation”.

While commending the vigilance and resilence of the troops, the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has reassured them of his support in decisively tackling the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.