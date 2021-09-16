A teenager, Mohammed Abubakar, on Thursday appeared before a Gwagwalada Chief Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, for allegedly snatching a motorcycle worth N235,000.

The police charged 19-year-old Abubakar, who lives on Madam Mercy Road Dagiri, Gwagwalada, with conspiracy and theft.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Mr Abdullahi Tanko, told the court that one Mr Abubakar Mohammed, a resident of Angwan Dodo, Gwagwalada, reported the case at a police station on Sept. 8.

Tanko said that the defendant accosted the complainant on September 5, while the complainant was engaging in commercial motorcycle operation on the University Road.

ALSO READ: Ondo bars unions, associations from fixing price for goods, services for members

He said that the defendant conspired with another person still at large and deceived the complainant to go to Giri Village in Gwagwalada, where he threatened him with a gun.

The prosecutor said that the defendant forcefully collected the motorcycle from the complainant.

He said that the alleged offences contravened the provision of Sections 97 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Aliyu Shafa, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in like sum.

Shafa ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and present a means of identification.

He adjourned the case until October 14 for substantive hearing.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria