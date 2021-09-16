.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Troops of the Nigerian (NA) Army have been commended for the successes so far recorded in the fight against terrorism, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities in the country.

The Chairman Senate Committee on Army, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume gave the commendation when he led members of the Committee on a working visit to the Chief of Army Staff ( COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya at the Army Headquarters, Abuja.

Senator Ndume while expressing appreciation to the NA for the feat achieved in recent times against security threats and other criminalities said the NA under the current leadership has shown commitment and determination to end security challenges bedevilling the country.

He added that the NA has recorded tremendous success in all its operations which according to him has led to total disarray among bandits in North West and North East Nigeria.

He urged the Army not to rest on their oars until the country is free from the grips of insecurity even as he assured the NA of the senate’s support in all its operations.

Senator Ndume also called on Nigerians to give the NA the desired support needed in their operations by sharing actionable information that will aid their operations.

In his response, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya expressed gratitude to the committee for the visit to Army Headquarters, which he said will encourage officers and soldiers of the NA.

He assured the Senate Committee of the support of the NA in providing adequate security for the Committee’s tour to various NA units and formations to assess ongoing NA operations and also obtain firsthand information.