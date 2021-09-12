.

By Demola Akinyemi,Ilorin..

The people of Offa in Offa local government area of Kwara state under the aegis of Offa Descendants Union (ODU) at the weekend said that the Supreme Court did not in any of its judgments, cede any parcel of lands belonging to Offa to her Erin-Ile neighbour.

The Offa Community also said that it rejected the existing unity road constructed by the then Governor Bukola Saraki in the state and urged the Kwara state government to take full possession of the area.

The current administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in view of the resumed clashes had set up a Peace committee that will hopefully find lasting solution to the agelong land disputes.

Recall that Offa and Erin-Ile in Oyun local government areas of Kwara state, have over the decades been enmeshed in bloody clashes over alleged land disputes.

ODU National President Dr Funsho Oladipo, whose address was read by Justice Banji Orilonise (rtd), at a press conference in Offa said,” “That the Erin-Ile Community be made to understand that the Supreme Judgments of 1973 and 2018 did not award any Offa Land to Erin-Ile Community; The Kwara state government is advised to take over full possession of the Buffer zone as defined in the Kwara state legal Notices 1, 2, 3, & 4 1997; and that the two communities be encouraged to imbibe the culture of living in peaceful co-existence for the betterment of the two communities and the state.”

On its rejection of Buffer Zone, the people of Offa said,”The Unity Road is not acceptable to Offa community as the boundary between Offa and Erin-Ile as well as between Offa local government and Oyun local government on that axis on the ground that the construction of the road violates Section 8 (4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) as it relates to adjustment of local government boundary.”

For lasting peace to reign between the two communities the people of Offa demanded that “The Kere Ipinle boundary established by the Col. Ibrahim Taiwo Peace Accord and signed by the two communities in 1975 which was also gazetted into law by Col. P.A.M Ogar in pursuant to the Kwara State Legal Notice No. 4 1997 must stand.”

The Spokesperson said that the union had sent its positions to the peace committee set up by the current Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq led administration.