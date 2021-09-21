By Moses Nosike

SuperTV, an online streaming company that offers high quality Video-on-Demand (VOD) and affordable viewing experience through a disruptive Zero Data App to watch all-inclusive entertainment has launched in Nigeria.

The APP which is available for download from October 1, 2021, is the first of its kind with a turn of the mind imaginative profile unknown in the industry.

SuperTV’s power packed operational and hard-to-beat market entry strategy is based on a “Zero Data” proposition, coupled with her tectonic and turbocharged partnership with Nigeria’s largest telecom Network, MTN. This double entry strategy is to ensure easy subscribers’ access, and affordability of SuperTV products and services everywhere they go – with MTN network coverage. With SuperTV, subscribers do not incur internet data charges to stream after subscription. The user gets to enjoy either Live TV, Video on Demand, or both, at absolutely no additional cost after subscribing successfully.

As SuperTV, Nigeria’s new streaming brand hits the airwaves on MTN network coverage, Nigerians have been assured to think less of their pockets and more about the limitless and exciting world of online steaming that awaits them – as the brand places its irresistible offerings to the table.

Speaking at the launch event, Acting CEO, Super Network Limited, promoter of SuperTV, Ijeoma Onah, said that, Nigeria currently has about 173 million mobile subscribers with a penetration rate of 123%. “Smartphone penetration is 40 million – forecasted to grow to more than 140 million by 2025. In spite of these very impressive numbers, Nigeria is still performing very poorly in the streaming markets, hardly even showing up in global statistics. The major reason for this is that the average Nigerian cannot afford the data costs required to stream video.

This is how and why SuperTV was conceived, to democratise streaming in Nigeria and Africa.”

Accordingly, this ‘democratisation of streaming’ entails that the subscriber does not incur internet data charges to stream after subscribing to SuperTV. “The user gets to enjoy either Live TV, Video on Demand or both at absolutely no additional cost after subscribing successfully. We also leveraged on the sachet culture in Nigeria by providing daily plans across all our bouquets thereby making the service affordable and inclusive for everyone. Our entry level price of N200 for the Bronze Daily plan is about the cost of a bottle of soft drink for example. SuperTV therefore offers great entertainment and an affordable viewing experience,” Onah added.

To further assure Nigerians, the Acting CEO stressed that the brand has expectantly looked forward to the launch, as the brand believes there is a large market for affordable entertainment on demand anywhere and SuperTV will serve this large unmet need in Nigeria. Based on our research, we discovered that, one of the major reasons hampering most Nigerians from online streaming is cost of data: data is expensive; so, we thought of, and conceived the idea, to have TV streaming without data constraint. This hasn’t been done before now – an IPTV streaming platform that works without internet/data. This is the story of imagination and innovative mindset that offers entertainment across socio-economic classes, across barriers, and without borders. This is putting customers squarely at the centre of our imagination.”

She added that the launch of SuperTV on the MTN network means that over 80 million Nigerians stand on the threshold of accessing the world through the SuperTV App. She invites savvy Nigerian youth to explore this new experience of streaming without a subscription cost and the use of data. “Most subscription packages in the market offer entertainment mostly on monthly subscription. SuperTV, in addition to monthly package, also offers entertainment packages that are hourly/daily and very flexible. In order to be relevant across borders and barriers, our products will be focused on making life easier for everyone. You can watch great entertainment through SuperTV at affordable cost