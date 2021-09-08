Amaju Pinnick

By Emmanuel Okogba

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, president, Amaju Pinick has thrown a challenge to Super Eagles players by promising a cash gift of 10 million naira to any player who earns up to 100 caps for the senior men’s national football team.

Pinnick said this as the team prepared for their game away to Cape Verde on Tuesday which they eventually won with team captain, Ahmed Musa reaching the 100 caps mark.

Only two players, Vincent Enyeama and Joseph Yobo have gathered a 100 or more caps playing for the Super Eagles, an achievement Pinnick describes as ‘not an easy feat’

He said, “trust me, it is not an easy feat, but on behalf of Nigeria Football Federation, from today, once you mark 100 caps you’ll get 1o million naira. Ahmed Musa will get 10 million naira once he gets to Nigeria.

“As we are getting to Nigeria, I’ll call Air Peace and you’ll get that your money (20 million naira).

“I will ensure this because you have made me very proud, you have made the country very proud. The country needed this at this time.”

Musa made his senior debut in 2010 in a qualification match for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations against Madagascar. His first senior goal was against Kenya in 2011.

