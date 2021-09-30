By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA- STUDENTS in higher institutions of learning across the country,youth groups and some civil society organisations,have solicited collaborative support for the new Chief Executive Officer,CEO of the Petroleum Training Institute,PTI,Dr. Henry Adebowale Adimula.

The students under the aegis of National Association of Nigerian Students,NANS,and National Association of Polytechnic Students,NAPS,African Students Education Support Initiative,ASESI, among a youth group under the umbrella of Nigerian Youth Union,NYU,and the Coalition of Northern Groups,CNG, hailed the institution’s governing council for appointing Adimula as its CEO.

The coalition,in a statement, Thursday, through its leader and National President of Nigerian Youth Union,NYU,Comrade Chinonso Obasi, said “the appointment of Dr. Henry Adebowale Adimula as the 8th CEO of the Institute is considered as a square peg in a square hole.”

“We are glad that the Governing Council of PTI appointed a seasoned and well-rooted staff of the institute. One of the ways of fostering infrastructural and intellectual growth in any academia is to prioritize the appointment of qualified staff of the same institution while choosing its head. Dr. Adimula’s appointment represents that demand,”the statement read.

According to the coalition,”It is also unfortunate that some misinformed and misguided persons are on the demand for the reversal of Dr. Adimula’s appointment on the ground that every Chief Executive of Federal Institutions in Nigeria are people from those areas.”

Noting that,”This claim is false and unfounded”, the coalition mentioned that:* The Vice-Chancellor Federal University of Technology Owerri Prof. Nnenna Oti is from Ebonyi State, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof. Abdulrasheed Na’Allah is from Kwara State, the Vice-Chancellor University of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, Prof Charles A. Igwe is from Anambra State. “

“That notwithstanding, the Vice-Chancellor of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu Alike Ebonyi State, Prof Sunday Elom is from the same Ebonyi State, the Vice-Chancellor Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun Prof Akpofure Rim-Rukeh is from Delta State but that doesn’t make it a law but a coincidence,”the statement read further.

“We, therefore, caution those paid to heighten tension in the peaceful Institute to desist from the biased demands on a baseless claim of withdrawal of the appointment of Dr. Henry Adebowale Adimula as the Principal of Petroleum Training Institute on the ground that he is not from Urhobo, Delta State or shall have Nigerian youths and students to contain,”it threatened.

It said:”We, therefore, unequivocally and unapologetically pass a vote of confidence on Dr. Henry Adebowale Adimula’s appointment as the 8th Chief Executive Officer of Petroleum Training Institute Nigeria. Distractors must stay far and we encourage and welcome progressive partners that will support and guarantee a smooth running of the institute to achieving her set objectives.”

The statement noted that:”Dr. Henry Adebowale Adimula who joined the services of Petroleum” Training Institute Institute in 1992 as a lecturer 2, and has by virtue of his hard work and outstanding contributions to the progress and actualization of the objectives of the institute rose to the headship of Petroleum Training Institute. Until his appointment, Dr. H. A. Adimula was the institute’s acting Principal and Chief Executive from July 4, 2020, to June 17, 2021. He was the former Vice-Principal of the Institute from December 4, 2019, to July 4, 2020.

“A man with such growth and pedigree within the institute has over time known the challenges confronting the institute and equally has ample solutions. This compelled our advocacy for all-inclusive support and progressive partnership to enable his success as the Chief Executive.”