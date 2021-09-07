Students of the Ekosodin Secondary School, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo, on Tuesday, returned to their school after five years.

Their return was facilitated by Mr Dennis Idahosa, a member of the House of Representatives, whose intervention saw to the reconstruction of a block of six classrooms and a Principal’s office in the 45-years old school.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rebuilt secondary school was inaugurated on Tuesday along with 120 twin chairs and desks.

The students vacated in the school following the dilapidated state of the only existing school building.

NAN gathered that before the intervention of the Ovia federal constituency representative, the students had to share classrooms with the only primary school in the community.

A Senior Secondary School (SSS) 2 student, Miss Innocentia Eghianfo, said that before the movement to the primary school, the students were learning under an “unbearable” condition.

“I was actually in JSS 1 when we relocated to join the pupils of Ekosodin primary school and before the relocation we were learning under all weather conditions, rains and sunshine.

“Besides that, there were no chairs and desks so we had to come to school with our chairs and desks while majority who could not afford seats sat on bare floor.

“We are happy that we finally have our space; the afternoon and morning class sessions occasioned by the relocation will now be a thing of the past, we also have chairs and desks now, we are indeed happy,’’ she stated.

An old student of the school and a former chairman of the ward, Mr Victor Osayande, corroborated Eghianfo’s story and noted that their children had been saved the inconveniences of the past five years.

Similarly, Mr Osahon Ogbemudia, youth leader in the community, while commending Idahosa, appealed for the reconstruction of the other building in the secondary school that had been in disuse for more than 10 years.

In his address, Idahosa said that the progressive-minded nature of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the priority he placed on education were what prompted his intervention.

He noted that apart from the Ekosodin secondary school, there were 29 other completed and ongoing projects that would bear direct impact on his constituents.

“I must say that what started like a dream has become a reality within a little space of time.

“I promised during my electioneering that I will only be involved in influencing projects that have direct impact on the people, just like what we are inaugurating today,’’ he said.

