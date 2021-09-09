.

By Idowu Bankole

Ondo State Youth Representative, Oluyemi Fasipe has warned Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore to stop insulting, labelling the Ondo State governor, Arakurin Rotimi Akeredolu a thug for spearheading the anti-open grazing move in entire southern Nigeria and for signing the Ondo State Anti-open Grazing Bill into law.

Recall, media reports have it that Miyetti Allah had insisted that the anti-open-grazing law signed by the Ondo state governor would “yield no lasting results but brew conflicts and violence in the state as the case in Benue”

Reacting, however, Ondo State Youth Representative, Oluyemi Fasipe, In a statement obtained by vanguard stated that “Youths of Ondo State are indeed disturbed by the reckless conduct and grave security threat posed to Nigerians by Miyetti Allah since the present government came into power.”

He said, “It was with a shocking disbelief that the people of Ondo State and the youths in particular, read the labelling of our Governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu as a thug by the Fulani Socio-Cultural Association, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore.”

“The National Secretary of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Saleh Alhassan immaturely resorted to hurling verbal insults on Governor Akeredolu for spearheading the anti-open grazing move in entire southern Nigeria and for signing the Ondo State Anti-open Grazing Bill into law.” He noted.

Yemie Fash noted that the Ondo people gave Akeredolu their votes to secure the lives and properties of Ondo citizens, wondering why Miyetti Allah feel uncomfortable with the governor’s step in the enactment of anti-open grazing law, a step, he noted, which would further protect the lives of Ondo citizens.

“The youths of Ondo State take total exception to the above the law disposition of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Association. It is general knowledge that Governor Akeredolu was elected by his people to protect their interests and it is surprising, therefore, that Miyetti Allah feels uncomfortable with the governor’s step in the enactment of anti-open grazing law.”

“Youths of Ondo State are indeed disturbed by the reckless conduct and grave security threat posed to Nigerians by Miyetti Allah since the present government came into power. It is even more worrisome that those in the position of power have not for once deemed it necessary to reign-in the leadership of Miyetti Allah Association.”

“There is a need to educate the leadership of Miyetti Allah and their backers that cattle rearing is strictly a private business. So long as a cocoa farmer in Ondo State would not travel to any of the northern states to forcefully take over lands for cocoa cultivation; there is no reason, therefore, why cattle herders should destroy with impunity the crops of farmers in a bid to get food and water for their cattle.”

Also Read:

“Moreso, the youths of Ondo State are particularly worried that the leadership of Miyetti Allah have not realized the need to purge the association of criminals. It is also noted with regret that countless incidences of rape, murder and kidnapping are being perpetrated on a daily basis by some criminal herders while the Miyetti Allah Association leaders have chosen to look the other way.”

He warned that those backing Miyetti Allah’s above the law conducts do not have the interest of the country at heart.

According to Yemie Fash, “The height of impunity by Miyetti Allah Association is to describe a sitting Executive Governor of Ondo State as a thug. The arrogance, recklessness and above the law conduct of Miyetti Allah truly suggest that the association enjoys undeserved backing that can never be in the best interest of our country.”

“The peaceful youths of the Sunshine State demand that the backers of Miyetti Allah should reign in the association’s leaders. The security situation in Nigeria is bad enough at this time and it is only a matter of common sense that no association should be allowed to worsen the bad situation with unguided, disparaging and demeaning utterances.

“What we desire at this time is a Nigeria where there will be equity, respect for the rule of law and where the security of lives and properties will be guaranteed. It is our considered opinion that the reckless conducts and preposterous demand of Miyetti Allah Association can only consign Nigeria to an irreversible backward slide.”

Vanguard News Nigeria