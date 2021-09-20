Junior to senior level stakeholders within the insurance industry are set to discuss ways to foster understanding of generations in the workplace at the Dive In 2021 festival.

The annual diversity and inclusion festival, a global movement within the insurance sector initiated to promote inclusive workplace cultures, has identified active allyship as a means of promoting inclusion and bridging gaps in the workplace.

The industry leaders are expected to convene on September 22, 2021 in a panel discussion on the generational and cultural challenges faced in the workplace, looking at tools and examples for how to overcome these issues.

The theme will call on attendees to turn intentions into actions and take responsibility for making changes that will help others be successful.

Dive In took a deep dive into the depth of this theme in Nigeria by undertaking a focus group discussion with a sample respondent size from executives and employees within the insurance sector. The results of this research will be discussed at the conference this Wednesday which will also provide a networking opportunity, a time to reflect and light entertainment by Nigeria’s poetic spoken word talent, Bunmi Africa.

Designed to take an interactive form, speakers will take turns to discuss ageism and the resulting generational bias that takes place, traditional organizational hierarchies, and limitations for inclusion arising from a lack of active allyship. Towards the end of the discussion, strategies that should be adopted to drive active allyship will be shared as well as practices that ensure the sustainability of these strategies across all seniorities and age groups. Registration for this conference is still open at www.diveinfestival.com

Speaking on what to expect during the panel session, insurance leader, Omokunbi Adeoti, Human Resources, Divisional Director at Leadway Assurance Company Limited in a statement said, “Attendees in Nigeria should look forward to gleaning insight from knowledge on how and why a good synergy of inclusion of the different generations at work is critical for long term success in the insurance sector.”

AIICO Insurance PLC’s Head of Sustainability and Corporate Responsibility, Abimbola Shobanjo, who will also speak at the event, highlighted the impact of generational differences in her experience and said, “People communicate based on their generational backgrounds and each generation has different attitudes, behaviour, expectations, habits, and means by which they are motivated. Generational differences, relative to how people communicate, might affect misunderstandings, high employee turnover, difficulty in attracting employees, and gaining employee commitment.”

Globally, diversity and inclusion has become a pertinent topic for growth, productivity, and innovation in every sector. The insurance sector this year is encouraging people everywhere to become active allies. Active allyship is key to improving diversity and inclusion within the sector and the festival is highlighting that: when it does not affect you personally, still speak up, take a stand.

Organizations are paying closer attention, now is the time to take a stand and join the ongoing conversation surrounding the generational gap within the industry locally. Event registration for the global Dive In Festival will remain open up until Thursday 23rd September 2021, via: https://diveinfestival.videoflex.net/register

The festival continues to count on the support of its Global Festival Partners which include AIG, Aon, Arch, Aviva, AXA, AXIS, Chubb, CNA, DLA Piper, Dual, Gallagher, Howden, Kennedys, Liberty Mutual, Lloyd’s, Markel, Marsh & Guy Carpenter, MS Amlin, RenaissanceRe, RMS, Tokio Marine Kiln, Travelers, and Willis Towers Watson, the statement said.