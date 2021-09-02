Unemployment, farmers-herders conflicts, cultism, control and ownership of markets and motor parks are part of the causes of insecurity across the country, stakeholders in security sector, have observed.

Some stakeholders, security experts and members of Civil Society Organisations, identified these during the security meeting organised by Cleen Foundation with the theme: “Emerging Security Challenges in the South-West” on Thursday.



The stakeholders proffered various solutions to the security challenges in a stakeholders engagement held via Zoom.



Mr Okechukwu Nwanguma, Executive-Director, Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre, said that “there is need for government to address the socio-economic root cause and other risk factors of crime”.



Nwanguma said that the government should also ensure social justice and equity as well as the monitoring and prosecution of corrupt practices offenders, especially those in the security sector.



“It would help reduce crime rate knowing that there is consequences for crimes and create a more enabling environment for businesses to thrive and for tourism activities to blossom.



“Also, the use of state violence and repressive law enforcement approaches and the clampdown on citizens exercising their constitutional rights to freedom of expression should also be looked into,” he said.



Mr Bukola Idowu, a security stakeholder, said that communal clashes, impunity by cybercriminals, as well as religious intolerance, are also factors responsible for threat of security.



He called on the government to address the issue of resource control and also an urgent reform of the police as well as the judicial system with the view of restructuring both agencies for an effective service delivery.



Mr Tosin Osasuna, also a security expert, suggested that improved conflict resolution mechanism, active promotion of community engagements and effective policing of communities and massive investment in socio-economic development were steps to reduce crime.



Mrs Rita Ilevbare, a security analyst, said that state government in both the southwest and north eastern region should allow unrestricted access to information on their day-to-day dealings in view of the Freedom of Information.



She said this would broaden their social security schemes to include the youths who constitute a larger percentage of unemployed persons in the region and reduce speculation on financial misappropriation and other financial crimes.



She urged Nigerians to become security watch dogs and provide the authorised security agencies with relevant information when necessary.



Ilevbare said that although it was the duty of the government to tackle insecurity and lead good governance, however, citizens must complement the effort of government by collaborating and supporting government to attain peace and good governance.



She urged religious leaders, traditional rulers and patrons, heads of social, political and non-political groups, parents and guidance to guide, direct and lead their followers appropriately for the benefit of the entire society.

Vanguard News Nigeria