Nuno Espirito Santo has been named the August 2021 Barclays Manager of the Month after a dream start as Tottenham Hotspur head coach.

In his first month at Spurs, Nuno was the only manager or head coach to win his first three matches of 2021/22 as he led Spurs to the top of the table with three consecutive wins and no goals conceded.

“It’s a privilege, I’m very thankful,” Nuno said. “Behind the scenes, with all the work that everybody in the club does, helping the coaching staff and trying to provide the right environment for the players to compete because this is how we want to work together, push each other, help each other, so it’s a privilege to be here.

“I always say that it’s down to the hard work of the players. The players have worked really hard in pre-season and that gave us the ability to compete well in the beginning of the season.

“In the league, they’re tough matches and always very competitive, but the credit is for the players because they are the ones who delivered the results and the performances.”

The Portuguese’s hat-trick of 1-0 victories included an opening-weekend success against champions Manchester City and a win at his former club Wolverhampton Wanderers, where he earned the Manager of the Month prize three times.

Speaking of his home debut for Spurs in front of a capacity crowd against Man City, Nuno said: “It was a fantastic atmosphere that day, especially after the situation with the pandemic that there were no fans. In our beautiful stadium to have all those fans was huge for us.”

The 47-year-old topped a four-man shortlist, beating Rafael Benitez, David Moyes and Thomas Tuchel after votes from the public were combined with those of a panel of football experts.

Nuno, who made it three wins out of three with a triumph against Watford, will look to maintain his 100 per cent winning start to the season on Saturday when Spurs visit Crystal Palace.

