Olajide Sowore

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives has condemned the unabating killing of Nigerians, particularly the youths, the latest being the brutal murder of Olajide Sowore, the younger brother of the publisher of Sahara Reporters and rights activist, Omoyele Sowore.

A statement from the Minority Leader of the House, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu on Saturday urged the police to immediately fish out the killers of the Pharmacy Student of Igbinedion University, Edo state.

“It is indeed heartbreaking that our nation’s promising young ones are being daily felled and maimed by bandits, terrorists and kidnappers who are now freely marauding our country, while the government looks overwhelmed and helpless.

“The gruesome killing of Olajide, a Pharmacy Student of Igbinedion University, Edo state, on his way from school, by suspected terrorists, is another sad commentary on the horrible security situation and utter hopelessness in our country under the current administration.

“Our caucus deplores the ceaseless killings and kidnapping of students and school children in various parts of the country as well as the failure of government to take decisive steps to halt the trend.

“The Minority caucus calls on the Inspector General of Police to immediately track down the murderers as well as other terrorist and criminal gangs causing havoc in various parts of the country, and bring them to book.

“Indeed, our nation cannot afford to be losing our bright and promising young ones to marauders.

“While condoling the families of the victims, our caucus charges President Muhammadu Buhari to take clear steps to tackle the insecurity in the country”, the statement stated.