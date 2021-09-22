Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed

Somalia has continued on the path to economic reform, in spite of Coronavirus.

The declaration was made in New York on Wednesday by Somalia’s President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed while addressing the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

He said not only did its reform efforts enhance trust between Somalis and their government, international financial institutions also provided funding to help mitigate the worst of the crisis in the country.

“Economic reforms are key to the sustainable recovery and development of Somalia,’’ said the president popularly called ‘Farmajo’.

“In this regard, we are determined to continue growing our domestic revenue base, strengthening transparency and good governance, as well working even more closely with our people.

“We shall also continue to work with all our development partners to ensure that Somalia’s recovery from COVID-19 is swift and sustainable,’’ he added.

This 76th UN General Assembly is being held under the theme of building resilience through hope in the wake of the pandemic.

President Mohamed noted that people had suffered during the crisis across the world, describing the pandemic period as a very uncertain one in human history.

“Uncertainty and inability are different. I strongly believe that we as a community of nations are capable and must recover together by remaining hopeful.

“Throughout history, mankind has been challenged, but never has our collective spirit and determination to learn, share, progress and prosper through effective partnership been beaten,’’ he said.

“The pandemic has exposed frightening inequalities in the world and the different rates of responses have highlighted the vast gap between developed and developing countries.

“It is fundamental to recognise that responding to COVID-19 requires renewed commitment to vaccinations for all.

“Human safety is the cornerstone of any sustainable recovery from this disastrous health pandemic, the Somali leader stressed.

President Mohamed also addressed the urgent need to protect the environment since Somalia’s economic reform relies on its natural resources, which include one of the world’s longest coastlines and vast tracts of arable land.

The country continues to experience the painful results of global warming, he said, pointing to recurring cycles of destructive and deadly droughts and floods.

“Looking forward, it is the collective duty of all states, communities, and individuals to respond to the needs of the planet.

“We must all do our absolute best to cooperate to protect the future of our planet and our source of life, wealth, and wellbeing,’’ ‘Farmajo’ stressed.

