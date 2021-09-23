The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev. Bishop Matthew Kukah, on Thursday, ordained five new priests.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the newly ordained priests are Rev. Charles Adigwe, Rev. Bulus Bala, Rev. Akor Solomon, Rev. Okpara Oliver and Rev. Danbako Zakariya.

Delivering his homily at the Holy Family Cathedral, Sokoto, Kukah enjoined the newly ordained priests to adhere to the sacred duty of teaching.

“Dear sons, you are to be raised to the Order of the Priesthood. You are part of routine exercise of the sacred duty of teaching in the name of Christ, the Teacher.

“Impart to everyone the word of God which you have received with joy, meditate the law of the Lord, see that you believe what you read, that you teach what you believe, and that you practice what you teach,” Kukah admonished them.

According to him, the world is now in a confused situation, a challenge that needs increased prayers and closeness to God.

He decried the situation whereby people have become so traumatised to the extent of burying the dead but refused to ponder on death.

Kukah said it was the duty of the priest to hold those holding public offices accountable, even as he reminded the newly ordained priests to be conscious of the fact that their congregations were looking up to them to be pious, just and God-fearing.

According to him, the priest is not just a social commentator or someone who is only concerned about his religion or region but someone who speaks the truth in order to ensure fairness.

“Prayers remains the key to the survival of priests and by extension, all Christians. Prayer is the source of our salvation.

“Ordination is not the priesthood, it is just a ceremony but the real task of serving God and humanity begins the day after,” he said.

In his vote of thanks, the Chancellor and Vocation Director of Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Very Rev. Father, Cornelius Tagwai, said it was a plus to the kingdom of God that more workers were being ordained into the vineyard.

He said with the addition of the five new priests, Sokoto Diocese now has 48 indigenous priests and another 37 Seminarians who are still in school.

NAN reports that the event was attended by friends and relatives of the newly ordained priests, visitors from within and outside the country.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria