By Steve Oko

The Monday sit-at-homes by the Indigenous People of Biafra recorded zero compliance in Umuahia the Abia State capital as residents went about their normal businesses.

Although IPOB had since suspended the order people had nonetheless observed it probably out of fear.

IPOB had also threatened to descend on anyone caught trying to enforce the suspended order as some hoodlums of late have hijacked the measure to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens.

Residents of Umuahia went about their businesses on Monday without fear or intimidation.

Banks in the capital city also opened for business unlike previous Mondays.

The markets were also open while human and vehicular movements flowed freely.

There was however an unconfirmed report of an attack on passengers coming to Umuahia from Ohafia.

But when contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Geoffrey Ogbonna said it was some miscreants suspected to be robbers blocked the Igbere section of the Ohafia Umuahia road.

He said that on sighting a team of police and military van on patrol the suspected robbers abandoned the roadblock and fled into the bush.

The police spokesman however said no arrested were made, but added that free flow of traffic had since been restored on the road.

Vanguard News Nigeria